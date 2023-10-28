Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated goaltender Charlie Lindgren from IR.

Shepard, 27, made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. In two games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in Nov. 2022 after registering a 6-0-0 record with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6'0", 215-pound goaltender won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 47 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 30-11-5-3 with a 2.11 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.