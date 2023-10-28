News Feed

Kuemper, Carlson Combine for Caps' Shootout Victory

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Open Homestand vs. Wild

Haddie’s Home: A Golden Career Change 

Caps Overcome Devils, 6-4

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Visit Devils

Capitals to Honor 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears with Pre-Game Ceremony October 27 versus Minnesota

Caps Take 4-1 Loss vs. Leafs

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

Caps Host Leafs

Caps Battle Back for a Point

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Habs

Capitals Recall Hardy Häman Aktell

Caps Stumble to 6-1 Setback 

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren activated from IR

The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated goaltender Charlie Lindgren from IR.

Shepard, 27, made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. In two games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in Nov. 2022 after registering a 6-0-0 record with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6'0", 215-pound goaltender won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 47 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 30-11-5-3 with a 2.11 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.