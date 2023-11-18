Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk from Injured Reserve (IR) and activated defenseman Joel Edmundson from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

McIlrath, 31, has appeared in one game with Washington this season. In addition, McIlrath has recorded three assists in 11 games with Hershey this season and leads the Bears in penalty minutes (23).

The 6’5”, 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. McIlrath also registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes. In 571 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 116 points (27g, 89a).