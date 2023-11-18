News Feed

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Host Columbus

Caps Host Columbus
Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey

Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey
Lindgren Blanks Champs, 3-0

Lindgren Blanks Champs, 3-0
Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos

Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos
Caps Host Cup Champ Knights

Caps Host Cup Champ Knights
Caps Earn Plucky 4-1 Win Over Isles

Caps Earn Plucky 4-1 Win Over Isles
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath
Caps Visit Islanders

Caps Visit Islanders
Caps Take Down Devils, 4-2

Caps Take Down Devils, 4-2
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard
Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup
Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey
Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey

Forward Anthony Mantha, Defensemen Joel Edmundson and Trevor van Riemsdyk Activated from IR

mcilrath

ARLINGTON, Va. The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk from Injured Reserve (IR) and activated defenseman Joel Edmundson from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

McIlrath, 31, has appeared in one game with Washington this season. In addition, McIlrath has recorded three assists in 11 games with Hershey this season and leads the Bears in penalty minutes (23).

The 6’5”, 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. McIlrath also registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes. In 571 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 116 points (27g, 89a).