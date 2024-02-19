Capitals Host Rising Stars Academy Clinic and Unveil Special Black History Month Jersey

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals including Capitals players Ethan Bear, Joel Edmundson, Beck Malenstyn and Max Pacioretty hosted a Rising Stars Academy clinic for youth hockey players on Monday, Feb. 19, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. In addition, during the event, the Capitals unveiled a special Black History Month jersey being auctioned off along with six pairs of painted skates and six pairs of painted sneakers – all designed by local Black artists.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction featuring the jerseys, skates, sneakers and pucks opens at noon on Feb. 26 and concludes at 3 p.m. on March 4 at washcaps.com/BHAuction. The Capitals will host Black History Night on Feb. 26 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The evening will honor Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region. Click here for additional information.

The jersey was designed by Washington, D.C., based illustrator and art director J. Freeman Robinson. The back jersey numbers feature the names of the Capitals 11 Black alumni. The type for the numbers is VTC Ruby, named after Ruby Bridges. Bridges was one of the first Black children to integrate New Orleans’ all-white public school system in 1960.

The jersey’s shoulder patch also features the names of the Capitals 11 Black alumni. In addition, it also pays homage to the 1974 Capitals logo – the year Capitals alumnus Mike Marson was drafted as the Capitals first Black player and the second Black Canadian player in the NHL. The type for the players’ names is The Neue Black, which is based off the signage of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Chicago Freedom Movement. In addition, the jersey’s captain and alternate patches feature the traditional Pan-African colors of red, yellow and green.

Six pairs of painted skates and six pairs of painted sneakers featuring both Capitals and Black History themes are also being auctioned to benefit the Capital Impact Fund. One pair of game-worn autographed skates and One pair of autographed sneakers were painted by Cory Bailey, also known as Sierato; two pairs of game-worn autographed skates and two pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by Lloyd Ferguson, also known as SwaggyPicasso; and three pairs of game-worn autographed skates and three pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by David Zambrano, also known as Dez. Click here for artist biographies.

The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color. The Rising Stars Academy is offered at no cost to participants and funded through the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

The clinic featured on- and off-ice elements, including panels and skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players. Capitals Black Hockey Committee member Duante’ Abercrombie, who most recently served as the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching development associate during the 2022-23 season, and Gonzaga College High School ice hockey coach Bryan King served as the Rising Stars Academy’s lead instructors. Both grew up playing hockey in the D.C. region for the Fort Dupont Cannons coach Neal Henderson.

Off-ice discussions revolved around player development, the local hockey landscape and character development, with sessions for both youth hockey players and parents. The on-ice portion of the clinic consisted of a mix of small area games and drills with guidance from the Rising Stars Academy coaches Abercrombie and King and Capitals players.

The inaugural Rising Stars Academy took place in August with more than 100 participants between the ages of 9-17.

The Rising Stars Academy is funded through the Capital Impact Fund. In 2020 the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund to provide grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community. The fund aims to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create more equal playing fields for all.

Abercrombie is an inaugural member of the National Hockey League Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program. In 2021, he was invited by the Arizona Coyotes to be a guest coach at their Rookie Development Camp and was also selected to participate in the Boston Bruins Scouting Mentorship Program. Prior to joining the Maple Leafs coaching staff, Abercrombie served in roles asStevenson University'sassistant ice hockey coach and as the Washington Little Caps' Director of Player Achievement. Abercrombie is also an alumnus of Gonzaga College High School, including winning multiple championships as a player and a coach. He also coached at Georgetown Preparatory School, and in his ﬁrst year, he helped lead his team to its ﬁrst IAC Championship. At the age of six, Abercrombie began playing hockey with the Fort Dupont Cannons at Washington D.C.'s Fort Dupont Ice Arena.

In his fifth season at Gonzaga, King serves as a member of the Gonzaga Hockey community and Varsity II coaching staff. A native of Washington, D.C., King concluded his playing career at LaSalle University. During his senior season, he played a pivotal role in guiding his team to a league championship and represented LaSalle Ice Hockey in the ACHA DII All Star games. With a deep connection to the D.C. metropolitan area hockey community, King transitioned to Gonzaga after contributing as an assistant coach in the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Program.Dedicated to the growth of hockey, King actively contributes to the continuous development of athletes across all levels. Notably, he has also participated as a panelist in the Washington Capitals Coaches Day, showcasing his expertise and commitment to the sport's advancement.

Capitals Black History Month Fundraiser Artist Biographies

Cory Bailey – “SIERATO”

Cory Bailey, also known as Sierato, is an acclaimed artist celebrated for his one-of-a-kind sneaker designs and artwork. He frequently uses his Instagram and YouTube presence to showcase his ability to transform regular sneakers into wearable works of art. His techniques include painting, airbrushing and various other methods geared towards creating custom pieces. His specialties include intricate anime portraits, unique color palettes and his distinctive "air max drip" style. Bailey has crafted footwear for an array of notable personalities including Tom Holland, J Balvin, NFL and NBA stars and prominent figures in the hip-hop scene, such as Fetty Wap, Rich Homie Quan and The Migos.

Lloyd Ferguson – “Swaggy Picasso”

Lloyd Ferguson, also known as Swaggy Picasso, is a custom sneaker artist based in Maryland. Swaggy Picasso’s interest in art developed as a child and grew into the creation of his first custom shoe. His work focuses on using his artistic ability to ensure all clients have a unique pair of shoes. Swaggy Picasso has completed past projects with the Washington Wizards and Washington Commanders, as well as the University of Maryland football and basketball teams. A Monumental Sports Network feature on Swaggy Picasso, ‘Swaggy Picasso | Portrait of a Sneaker Artist,’ was nominated for an Emmy in the 61st Annual National Capital Emmys.

J. Freeman Robinson – “Freeman”

Washington, D.C., based illustrator and art director J. Freeman Robinson was born on Long Island, New York, and was heavily motivated by the culture, energy and art of New York City. He received a bachelors in fine arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Since then, he has spent 20 years with in-house design teams and various agencies, working to create interesting and functional designs utilizing his illustration background. Past clients include Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks, the New York Liberty, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, D.C. United, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Fannie Mae, and others. Robinson currently works at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as their Advertising Design Manager, helping to lead the design team and further the vision of the nation’s cultural center.

David Zambrano – “DEZ”

David ‘DEZ’ Zambrano has made his mark in the sneaker community as one of the best custom sneaker artists in the world, having worked with professional athletes and companies including Adidas, Under Armour, MLB, NFLPA, and NBAPA. DEZ, who is based in the D.C. region, specializes in canvas art, murals and more. His passion for art began at an early age with inspiration from the movie “Beat Street.” The film inspired a love for graffiti, urban art, bright colors and passionate statements through color and contrast that further developed as he grew up in Virginia and was exposed to street art in the region. Dez has no formal training in art and is almost entirely self-taught.