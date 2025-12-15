Washington Capitals to Host Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Dec. 18

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will host their fifth Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 18, when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena.

In partnership with PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game will feature programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives. Capitals players will arrive at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue (WTAR), as well as dog influencers.

As part of the evening’s festivities, social and in-game content will highlight Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs. A pregame Caps Countdown interview will feature a PEDIGREE Foundation representative, the evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome will feature area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs and headshots of dogs belonging to Capitals players will be featured throughout the game. The Capitals will also host several dog influencers in a PEDIGREE Foundation suite during the game.

All fans who purchase tickets to that night’s game by clicking here will receive a Capitals dog jersey. Fans can also join Caps Canines, the official dog club of the Washington Capitals, featuring exclusive merchandise, events and special offers by clicking here.

Additionally, the 2026 Caps Canine Calendar is on sale, featuring members of the 2025-26 Capitals roster with their dogs and dogs available for adoption through WTAR. The calendar can be purchased for $20 online at WashCaps.com/CanineCalendars, as well as at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Proceeds benefit WTAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.