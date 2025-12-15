Washington Capitals to Host Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Dec. 18

Capitals players to arrive at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption and dog influencers

_Caps_25-26_121825_TOR-vs-Capitals_C-CapsCaninesNight_Facebook_1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will host their fifth Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 18, when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena.

In partnership with PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game will feature programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives. Capitals players will arrive at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue (WTAR), as well as dog influencers.

As part of the evening’s festivities, social and in-game content will highlight Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs. A pregame Caps Countdown interview will feature a PEDIGREE Foundation representative, the evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome will feature area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs and headshots of dogs belonging to Capitals players will be featured throughout the game. The Capitals will also host several dog influencers in a PEDIGREE Foundation suite during the game.

All fans who purchase tickets to that night’s game by clicking here will receive a Capitals dog jersey. Fans can also join Caps Canines, the official dog club of the Washington Capitals, featuring exclusive merchandise, events and special offers by clicking here.

Additionally, the 2026 Caps Canine Calendar is on sale, featuring members of the 2025-26 Capitals roster with their dogs and dogs available for adoption through WTAR. The calendar can be purchased for $20 online at WashCaps.com/CanineCalendars, as well as at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Proceeds benefit WTAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

News Feed

Caps Fall to Jets, 5-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate 

Capitals Loan Garin Bjorklund to Hershey

Caps Start Two-Game Trip in Winnipeg

Caps Shot Down Again in Shootout

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Canes

Capitals Announce Launch of Capitals Street Hockey League as Part of ‘Street Caps’ Platform

Capitals Recall Garin Bjorklund

Thompson Blanks Blue Jackets, 2-0

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Bogdan Trineyev and Clay Stevenson

Caps Host Jackets

Caps Fall to Ducks in Shootout

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Finish Trip in Anaheim

Capitals to Host Caps Care Toy Drive on Dec. 7

Washington Capitals Announce Fan Initiatives and Youth Hockey Programming Taking Place at Washington, D.C.’s Ice Rinks During Outdoor Rink Season