Capitals Communications Staff Wins Dick Dillman Award

The Washington Capitals media relations staff is the 2024-25 recipient of the Dick Dillman Award for the NHL’s Eastern Conference, presented annually to honor excellence of NHL public relations staffs in each conference by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA).

The Dillman Award is named in honor of the late Dick Dillman, a highly respected media relations guru for the Minnesota North Stars. Senior members of the PHWA are on the voting committee for this award. Voters are asked to consider several factors, including fairness, cooperation, efficiency, accuracy, and presentation of media notes, the quality of the media guide, and the willingness to assist with interviews.

The Capitals’ communications staff includes Senior Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting Sergey Kocharov, Director of Corporate Communications & Publicity Megan Eichenberg, Manager of Media Relations Chase Pyke, and Assistant Manager of Media Relations Alex D’Agostino.

“We are honored to accept the prestigious Dick Dillman Award,” said Kocharov. “While this recognition shines a light on our department, it is truly a direct reflection of the professionalism and cooperation of our players and coaching staff. Their consistent availability, unwavering professionalism, and engagement with the media are what make strong media relationships possible. We also want to extend our appreciation to our ownership and management teams for fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and accessibility, which facilitates effective storytelling.”