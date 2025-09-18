Capitals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Series of Activations

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are once again joining the NHL, NHLPA and entire hockey community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of activations. Since 2019, the Capitals have partnered with local organizations to host youth hockey clinics, cultural block parties and educational initiatives in honor of the month. This year’s efforts are highlighted by Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 14, a special Capitals logo designed by a local Hispanic artist, a Capitals Hispanic Heritage Rink Pass and Pathways to Sports event and a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation grant.

Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena

The Capitals will host Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Along with special in-game programming, the evening will feature a pregame Block Party at District E. Free and open to the public, the Block Party will feature DJ Melina, bringing Goza's energy, Latin and Afro-Caribbean sounds that celebrate the traditions and heritage central to the DMV’s Latinx community.

Curated by DJ Melina, Goza is a women-led event series and cultural movement founded in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area that highlights the Latin and Afro-Caribbean traditions central to immigrant and first-generation identities. Since its launch in Spring 2025, Goza has delivered monthly cultural and community-centered experiences at metrobar, ranging from live performances by local salsa band Orquesta Manplesa to a Brazilian Carnival celebration for World Pride Weekend. Community-driven at its core, Goza is building a platform that extends beyond nightlife into cultural partnerships, fashion, and media.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to the game can do so via this special link. All tickets purchased through the link will score a Hispanic Heritage Capitals hat.

Hispanic Heritage Capitals Logo

Local artist Josue Martinez, born in Corinto, El Salvador, designed a Hispanic Heritage Capitals logo that will be used by the organization throughout the month. Designed to honor diverse Hispanic cultures while integrating elements unique to the Capitals and the sport of hockey, Capitals fans will see the logo in arena, on digital media and on retail merchandise. Some of the logo’s key elements include the alebrije, sun, mal de ojo, marigold flowers and corazones unidos.

Martinez has worked with a variety of youth and change-making organizations to help educate, develop and improve communities in the Washington, D.C. area. His website can be found here.

Capitals Hispanic Heritage Rink Pass and Pathways to Sports Event

On Monday, Oct. 6, the Capitals will host nearly 100 students and staff members from DC Public Schools’ (DCPS) Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC) at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for a special Capitals Hispanic Heritage Rink Pass and Pathways to Sports event. The event will introduce Academy of Hospitality and Tourism students to career pathways in hockey and sports, while also giving them the opportunity to enjoy a skating class.

The CHEC Academy of Hospitality and Tourism prepares students to excel in college and compete in the global workforce. The academy is part of a national movement where scholars can learn, achieve and advance as professionals along a chosen career path. For more information on the program, click here.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Grant

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capitals, has allocated a $10,000 grant to the Latino Student Fund (LSF). The funds will be presented to the LSF through a check presentation during Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The LSF is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth and families in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Through programs in tutoring, mentoring, college access and family education, the LSF provides culturally responsive, personalized support that enables students to succeed academically, develop leadership skills and pursue higher education and career opportunities. Since its founding in 1994, the LSF has helped thousands of students and families overcome barriers to educational success. More informationon the LSF can be found here.