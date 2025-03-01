Capitals Assign Alex Alexeyev to Hershey on Conditioning Loan

The Washington Capitals have assigned defenseman Alex Alexeyev to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning loan, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Alexeyev, 25, has appeared in five games with Washington this season.

The 6’4”, 229-pound defenseman played a career-high 39 games during the 2023-24 season and appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff contests. In 77 career NHL games with the Capitals, Alexeyev has recorded eight points (1g, 7a).

Alexeyev, who was drafted by Washington in the first round (31st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has registered 50 points (6g, 44a) in 142 career AHL games with Hershey.