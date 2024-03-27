Capitals Announce MSE Foundation Jersey Sweepstakes

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) Jersey Sweepstakes.

Fans can enter to win www.CapsJerseys.org by purchasing 20 entries for $20, 75 entries for $50, 125 entries for $75 and 200 entries for $100.

One grand prize features four glass tickets to the Capitals Monday, April 15 game versus the Boston Bruins, including a slot in the Capitals annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” ceremony. During the ceremony, the winner will be presented with an autographed game-issued jersey by a Capitals player on the ice, immediately following the conclusion of the game. The grand prize also features complimentary VIP parking and all-inclusive food and beverage service in the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

Additional prizing includes a Capitals Celebrating Black History jersey worn and autographed by Alexander Alexeyev, a Capitals Military Night jersey autographed by John Carlson, a Capitals Cherry Blossom jersey autographed by John Carlson, a Capitals Military Night jersey autographed by T.J. Oshie, a Capitals Green jersey autographed by T.J. Oshie, a Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer jersey worn and autographed by Alex Ovechkin, a Capitals Green jersey autographed by Alex Ovechkin, a Capitals Gr802 tribute jersey worn and autographed by Aliaksei Protas, a Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer jersey worn and autographed by Tom Wilson, a Capitals Cherry Blossom jersey autographed by Tom Wilson and a Capitals Women in Hockey jersey signed by members of the 2023-24 Capitals team.

The fundraiser will close on Friday, April 5 at noon EST.

Proceeds benefit MSE Foundation. MSE Foundation is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. The foundation fundraises, provides grants to nonprofits and rallies Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Learn more at: www.monumentalfoundation.org.