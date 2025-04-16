Capitals Announce ALL CAPS 2025 Playoffs Initiatives Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today ALL CAPS 2025 Playoffs initiatives presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. surrounding the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington will host Game 1, Game 2 and if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7 in the Eastern Conference First Round. Washington’s opponent and game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

Capitals fans are invited to participate in several activities to celebrate the postseason, including:

Playoff Pep Rally at Union Market

The Capitals and Union Market will host a playoff pep rally on Friday, April 18 from 5-7:30p.m. The pep rally will feature poster making, photo opportunities, a DJ, giveaways including free prints of the GR8NESS mural by David Barr (*while supplies last), an appearance by mascot Slapshot and more.

The event will also include discounted skating and a complimentary pair of yellow laces in honor of Alex Ovechkin (*while supplies last) for those wearing Capitals gear to the Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn. Members of the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Team will be at the Capitals Sky Rink to help attendees of all skill levels to improve their game. The Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn is a synthetic ice rink located on the rooftop at Union Market. The rink is open Wednesdays through Sundays from Friday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 30. Click here to purchase tickets. A portion of sales proceeds from the purchase of tickets benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®.

Union Market District is also the site of a mural in honor of Ovechkin. Designed by David Barr, The “GR8NESS” mural, located on the historic Market building, features a collage-like design that captures Ovechkin’s qualities and celebrate his most iconic moments on the ice throughout his Capitals career. Barr’s paintings are built through layers – of media, imagery, and text – drawn from different eras. By blending these timeworn fragments of culture, he creates collage-like compositions that reimagine the familiar in unexpected ways.

In addition, in honor of Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader, the letter ‘O’ in the Union Market sign at Washington, D.C.’s Union Market District has been transformed into a Gr8ness ‘O’ featuring Alex Ovechkin.

Capitals Playoff Lawn Signs

Fans are invited to pick up free Capitals playoff lawn signs at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores Friday, April 18. The offer is limited to one item per person, while supplies last, during normal store hours.

Giveaways

All fans at Game 1 will receive LED light sticks as well as a rally towel, while all fans at Game 2 will receive a rally towel presented by Kia.

MSE Foundation Playoff Auction

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) is hosting a Capitals Playoff Auction. Featured items include a team-signed Caps Cherry Blossom jean jacket created by TKO Paintings, a Caps playoff jacket, an Alex Ovechkin player appearance-worn, autographed jersey, Ovechkin player-worn gloves, a team signed 2025 Caps Canine Calendar and life size bobbleheads, among other items. The auction will open at washcaps.com/playoffauction in conjunction with Game 1 of the playoffs and conclude when the first round concludes. Proceeds benefit MSE Foundation community programming.

50/50 Raffles

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will continue to host 50/50 Raffles in-arena and online during Capitals playoff home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. The other 50% will benefit MSE Foundation. To participate, visit MonumentalFoundation.org/5050.

Destination Game Day Presented by Bud Light

Fans are encouraged to cheer on the Capitals at one of several Capitals approved bars in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia through Destination Game Day presented by Bud Light. For a list of bars in the Capitals bar network, visit Destination Gameday presented by Bud Light.

Destination Gameday features exclusive opportunities for giveaways through the Caps Destination Game Day Sweepstakes powered by Bud Light, including the opportunity for fans to scan special table tents available at the bars. The table tents feature a QR code with the chance to win four tickets to a 2025-26 Capitals home game, player signed items and a Capitals swag bag.

District E

In addition, located steps away from Capital One Arena, District E is the perfect place to gather with fellow passionate Capitals fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere and revel in the spirit of the Capitals playoffs games. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, ice-cold craft beers, or a favorite classic beverage along with favorite dishes from District Bites. More information on pregame block parties, including live music acts, giveaways and food and drink specials to be released prior to home games.

Capital One Cardholder Benefits



Capital One debit and credit cardholders receive 10% off all food and beverage items in-arena, and 20% off items in the team store within the arena. Cardholders can also gain early access to the building during all home games through the Capital One cardholder entrance located on 6th Street. The first 1,000 fans to enter through the cardholder entrance for Game 1 will receive a Capital One Arena branded luggage tag. Click here for more information on cardholder benefits at Capital One Arena.

Lexus Weagle Wagon

Caps fans are encouraged to keep an eye out across the region for the Capitals Lexus GX Weagle Wagon. The Lexus GX rugged luxury SUV. Crafted to a higher standard. The specially Capitals themed car will be driving around Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland surprising fans with tickets to playoff games and additional prizing.

NHL Bracket Challenge Presented by Monumental Sports Network

Beginning April 18, Capitals fans are encouraged to share their Stanley Cup Playoffs predications in the NHL Bracket Challenge presented by Monumental Sports Network. Completing the bracket features the chance to win tickets to a 2025-26 home game and a team signed jersey. Click here to participate.

Team Store Merchandise

Fans are encouraged to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for official Capitals playoff merchandise, including T-shirts, hats and hard goods.

Stop by the Medstar Capitals Iceplex team store to get geared up for the playoffs. The locationhas T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies in stock, with additional apparel designs and headwear on the way. Fans are also encouraged to check out the store’s Ovechkin 895 merchandise. MedStar Capitals Iceplex is also offering buy one get one free adidas jerseys and 40% off of 50th anniversary apparel.

Playoff Tickets

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2025 Playoffs series are now available via Ticketmaster.com.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Guarantee Playoff Access:

Fans are encouraged to become a 2025-26 Capitals Season Ticket Member to receive access to 2025-26 playoff tickets. Memberships are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure tickets by calling 202-266-CAPS or visiting the Club Red 365 website at https://www.nhl.com/capitals/club-red-365/.

Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will air the entirety of the Capitals series in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including live broadcasts of all games and hour-long pre- and postgame programs featuring fan-favorite on-air talent.

If the Capitals progress past the First Round, MNMT will continue to offer fans in the DMV region robust gameday coverage of the Capitals playoff run. MNMT will surround all Capitals playoff games with live hour-long editions of Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live broadcast from MNMT’s state-of-the-art studios. Special editions of Caps Rink Report Live featuring John Walton and Tarik El-Bashir will also stream live on the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app (M+) at 12 PM ET on all Capitals playoff game days.

The Capitals broadcast booth during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin. The fan-favorite duo, who are wrapping up their 28th consecutive season together, will be joined by rinkside reporter Al Koken, who will continue to provide exclusive in-game interviews and updates for all Capitals games on MNMT. Capitals shoulder programming during the playoffs will feature MNMT analysts Alan May, Bruce Boudreau, Brent Johnson, Devante Smith-Pelly, Tarik El-Bashir, and Karl Alzner with Beninati, Laughlin, and Koken contributing to coverage. Russ Thaler of CBS Sports, the Tennis Channel, and previously CSN Mid-Atlantic will continue to serve as temporary host as Alexa Landestoy is away on maternity leave.

Capitals playoffs coverage on MNMT will be available to local fans both on linear tv and via streaming platforms within the network's coverage area, stretching from Richmond to Delaware. Capitals fans can watch the games through their TV provider, on monumentalplus.com, or by downloading the M+ app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

For fans without a TV provider, MNMT offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription memberships for viewers seeking to access MNMT’s Capitals playoffs programming. Fans can purchase monthly or annual memberships at monumentalplus.com or by downloading the M+ app.

Caps Radio

All Capitals playoff games will broadcast on 106.7 The Fan and on the 24-hour radio channel, Caps Radio 24/7, devoted specifically to the Capitals with play-by-play announcer John Walton and former Capital and analyst Ken Sabourin calling the action. In addition to broadcasting all games, Caps Radio 24/7 will continue to provide instant news and access to the Capitals, including live game audio, exclusive Capitals playoff-related hockey content throughout the day. Listen at capsradio247.com.

Logo and Branding

The 2025 Capitals Playoffs logo features a 50th Anniversary Weagle designed to celebrate the Capitals 50th Anniversary season. Other design elements include retro stars from the original Capitals logo, retro stick elements from the 50th anniversary regular season logo and modern sock lines influenced by the 50th season campaign.

Stay Connected

Throughout the postseason visit WashCaps.com for the latest playoffs information. Get the latest news and video from team practices, interviews, expert analysis and the latest viewing party locations, contests and more. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on social media through the hashtag #ALLCAPS.