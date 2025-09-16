Capitals Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2025-26 Training Camp, in partnership with MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 18, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

This marks the Capitals’ 18th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

Washington’s training camp will include 37 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goalies, and will be broken up into three groups (Group A, Group B and Group C) and their schedules will vary.

During Thursday’s Media Day, all media availabilities will be held on the second-floor mezzanine, while one-on-one interviews with local television affiliates will occur on the balcony overlooking the Capitals rink. Lunch will be served to the media after Group A's availability, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on the second-floor mezzanine. The media room outside the Capitals locker room and the interview room, located on the balcony overlooking the Capitals rink, will be used as a media workspace.

After Media Day and throughout training camp, select players and head coach Spencer Carbery will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Capitals locker room. The communications staff will announce Carbery's media availability time before each practice, and it will take place either between groups or after the final on-ice session. On preseason game days, Carbery will be available following the on-ice session of the game group. The Capitals locker room will be accessible to media during the later stages of training camp, once the team is reduced to one group.

The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. The Capitals will open the season against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.