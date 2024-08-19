Capitals Announce 2024-25 Promotional Calendar 

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the team’s promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season presented by Capital One, featuring several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities. The schedule is highlighted by several theme nights and giveaways related to the organization’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

In addition, the team also announced single-game tickets for the season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, as well as through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashCaps.com.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the Capitals will host five 50th Anniversary Era Nights dedicated to honoring and celebrating 50 years of Capitals hockey. More than 10 of the season’s 20 all-arena giveaways uniquely celebrate the milestone, including duo bobbleheads, pennants, and a viewfinder, among other exclusive items.

Additional promotional calendar all-arena giveaways include a Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirt, ice resurfacer gravy boat and friendship bracelet. The promotional schedule is also highlighted by more than 30 theme nights. In addition to the Era Nights, highlights include Country Music Night, Margaritaville and Marvel Super Hero Day. There are also several community-focused theme nights, including Hispanic Heritage, Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride, Youth Hockey, Caps Canines, Hockey Talks, Celebrating Black History, Women in Hockey, and more. Included among 15 special ticket offers are a Capitals swim cap, Screaming Eagle cowboy hat, rainbow tumbler, challenge coins, a dog chew toy, pickleball paddle, Caps water bottle and sticker set, and more.

The 2024-25 promotional calendar includes:

All-Fan Giveaways

All fan giveaways during the 2024-25 season consist of:

12 vs. New Jersey Devils – 2024-25 Schedule Magnet courtesy of GEICO

23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Original Logo Pennant

8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Replica Jersey

13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Screaming Eagle Pennant

21 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer T-Shirt courtesy of Leidos

23 vs. New Jersey Devils – Ice Resurfacer Gravy Boat courtesy of Capital One

14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Mike Gartner & Rod Langway Duo Bobblehead

22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Caps Holiday Party Holiday T-Shirt

31 vs. Boston Bruins – 50 th Anniversary Coaster Set

Anniversary Coaster Set 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Peter Bondra & Olie Kolzig Duo Bobblehead

4 vs. Florida Panthers – Viewfinder courtesy of MedStar Health

9 vs. Utah Hockey Club – Capitals Marvel Comic Book

27 vs. St. Louis Blues – Capitol Dome Pennant

March 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Kids Day Giveaway (first 5,000 kids)

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom Duo Bobblehead

March 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Weagle Pennant

March 20 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Friendship Bracelet

March 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Retro Corduroy Hat

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50 th Anniversary Photo Book

Anniversary Photo Book April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Capitals Poster

Theme Nights

Theme nights during the 2024-25 season include:

12 vs. New Jersey Devils – Opening Night presented by GEICO

15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Hispanic Heritage

17 vs. Dallas Stars – Oktoberfest presented by Logan’s Sausage

29 vs. New York Rangers – Donate Life presented by MedStar Health

31 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Hockey Halloween presented by Dunkin’

6 vs. Nashville Predators – Country Music Night

8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50 th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982) 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Veterans Day presented by LiUNA!

21 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos

23 vs. New Jersey Devils – CapsGiving presented by Capital One

29 vs. New York Islanders – CapsGiving presented by US Steel

3 vs. San Jose Sharks – Pride presented by Giant

14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50 th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97) 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster

22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster

4 vs. New York Rangers – Youth Hockey Day

10 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Margaritaville presented by Ocean City

14 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation

18 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Hockey Talks presented by MedStar Health

1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50 th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005) 4 vs. Florida Panthers – Heart Health Awareness presented by MedStar Health

9 vs. Utah Hockey Club – Marvel Super Hero Day

23 vs. Edmonton Oilers – Celebrating Black History

25 vs. Calgary Flames – Salute to the Military

27 vs. St. Louis Blues – 90s Night

March 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Kids Day presented by West Virginia Tourism

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50 th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14) March 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Neuro Awareness presented by MedStar Health

March 20 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Women in Hockey presented by GDIT

March 22 vs. Florida Panthers – Educators Appreciation presented by KPMG

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50 th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present) April 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Go Green presented by BioSafe

April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Fan Appreciation presented by Bud Light

Special Ticket Offers

The Capitals will also offer an array of special ticket offers. Each special ticket offer will receive a unique gift with a purchase item or experience specific to the theme. Season ticket members will have access to purchase the items without purchasing an additional ticket. Further information will be shared at a later date. Special group ticket events during the 2024-25 season include: