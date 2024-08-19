Capitals Announce 2024-25 Promotional Calendar 

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the team’s promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season presented by Capital One, featuring several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities. The schedule is highlighted by several theme nights and giveaways related to the organization’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
In addition, the team also announced single-game tickets for the season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, as well as through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashCaps.com.
During the 2024-25 campaign, the Capitals will host five 50th Anniversary Era Nights dedicated to honoring and celebrating 50 years of Capitals hockey. More than 10 of the season’s 20 all-arena giveaways uniquely celebrate the milestone, including duo bobbleheads, pennants, and a viewfinder, among other exclusive items.
Additional promotional calendar all-arena giveaways include a Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirt, ice resurfacer gravy boat and friendship bracelet. The promotional schedule is also highlighted by more than 30 theme nights. In addition to the Era Nights, highlights include Country Music Night, Margaritaville and Marvel Super Hero Day. There are also several community-focused theme nights, including Hispanic Heritage, Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride, Youth Hockey, Caps Canines, Hockey Talks, Celebrating Black History, Women in Hockey, and more. Included among 15 special ticket offers are a Capitals swim cap, Screaming Eagle cowboy hat, rainbow tumbler, challenge coins, a dog chew toy, pickleball paddle, Caps water bottle and sticker set, and more.
The 2024-25 promotional calendar includes:
All-Fan Giveaways
All fan giveaways during the 2024-25 season consist of:
- 12 vs. New Jersey Devils – 2024-25 Schedule Magnet courtesy of GEICO
- 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Original Logo Pennant
- 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Replica Jersey
- 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Screaming Eagle Pennant
- 21 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer T-Shirt courtesy of Leidos
- 23 vs. New Jersey Devils – Ice Resurfacer Gravy Boat courtesy of Capital One
- 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Mike Gartner & Rod Langway Duo Bobblehead
- 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Caps Holiday Party Holiday T-Shirt
- 31 vs. Boston Bruins – 50th Anniversary Coaster Set
- 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Peter Bondra & Olie Kolzig Duo Bobblehead
- 4 vs. Florida Panthers – Viewfinder courtesy of MedStar Health
- 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club – Capitals Marvel Comic Book
- 27 vs. St. Louis Blues – Capitol Dome Pennant
- March 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Kids Day Giveaway (first 5,000 kids)
- March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom Duo Bobblehead
- March 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Weagle Pennant
- March 20 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Friendship Bracelet
- March 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Retro Corduroy Hat
- April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Photo Book
- April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Capitals Poster
Theme Nights
Theme nights during the 2024-25 season include:
- 12 vs. New Jersey Devils – Opening Night presented by GEICO
- 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Hispanic Heritage
- 17 vs. Dallas Stars – Oktoberfest presented by Logan’s Sausage
- 29 vs. New York Rangers – Donate Life presented by MedStar Health
- 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Hockey Halloween presented by Dunkin’
- 6 vs. Nashville Predators – Country Music Night
- 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)
- 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Veterans Day presented by LiUNA!
- 21 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos
- 23 vs. New Jersey Devils – CapsGiving presented by Capital One
- 29 vs. New York Islanders – CapsGiving presented by US Steel
- 3 vs. San Jose Sharks – Pride presented by Giant
- 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)
- 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster
- 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster
- 4 vs. New York Rangers – Youth Hockey Day
- 10 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Margaritaville presented by Ocean City
- 14 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation
- 18 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Hockey Talks presented by MedStar Health
- 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)
- 4 vs. Florida Panthers – Heart Health Awareness presented by MedStar Health
- 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club – Marvel Super Hero Day
- 23 vs. Edmonton Oilers – Celebrating Black History
- 25 vs. Calgary Flames – Salute to the Military
- 27 vs. St. Louis Blues – 90s Night
- March 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Kids Day presented by West Virginia Tourism
- March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)
- March 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Neuro Awareness presented by MedStar Health
- March 20 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Women in Hockey presented by GDIT
- March 22 vs. Florida Panthers – Educators Appreciation presented by KPMG
- April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)
- April 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Go Green presented by BioSafe
- April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Fan Appreciation presented by Bud Light
Special Ticket Offers
The Capitals will also offer an array of special ticket offers. Each special ticket offer will receive a unique gift with a purchase item or experience specific to the theme. Season ticket members will have access to purchase the items without purchasing an additional ticket. Further information will be shared at a later date. Special group ticket events during the 2024-25 season include:
- 17 vs. Dallas Stars – Oktoberfest featuring a Capitals beer stein
- 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Hockey Halloween featuring a Capitals pillowcase
- 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Capitals swim cap
- 6 vs. Nashville Predators – Country Music Night featuring a Screaming Eagle cowboy hat
- 3 vs. San Jose Sharks – Pride featuring a Capitals rainbow tumbler
- 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Capitals reversible lacrosse pinny
- 4 vs. New York Rangers – Youth Hockey Day featuring a Capitals water bottle
- 8 vs. Vancouver Canucks – First Responders Capitals challenge coin
- 10 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Margaritaville featuring a Capitals straw hat
- 14 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night featuring a Capitals hockey stick dog chew toy
- March 3 vs. Ottawa Senators – Law Enforcement Capitals challenge coin
- March 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Capitals pickleball paddle
- March 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Healthcare Heroes Capitals tumbler
- March 22 vs. Florida Panthers – Educators Appreciation featuring a Capitals tote bag
- March 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Capitals water bottle and sticker set