Capitals Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

All on-ice sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena will be open to the public and free of charge.

A total of 21 players (11 forwards, six defensemen, four goaltenders) are scheduled to take part in this year’s rookie camp, including 12 Caps draft picks.

The Capitals will officially open their 2023 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 20 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date.

CAPITALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

11:30 a.m. - Goalies on ice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

12-1:15 p.m. - Practice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

Post-practice - Media availability

Sunday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice - Media availability

Monday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice - Media availability

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice - Media availability

Wednesday, Sept. 20

NHL players physicals/testing - no media availability

MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed to the public

Thursday, Sept. 21

2023 Caps Media Day, MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 24 – First Preseason Game

2 p.m. - Washington vs. Buffalo, Capital One Arena

*All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.