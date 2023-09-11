News Feed

Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

Capitals to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Sept. 28-30

Washington Capitals 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Capitals Announce Programming for Caps in School Presented by KPMG

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Caps Name MacLellan President

Capitals Promote Brian MacLellan to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager

Capitals Loan Ludwig Persson to IPK of Finnish Mestis league

Capitals and Frederick County Public Schools to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Hockey Clinic Aug. 26 at James Wood Middle School

Capitals and U.S. Women's National Ball Hockey Team Announce Partnership

Caps Host 11th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Capitals Re-sign Tom Wilson

Wilson Signs Seven-Year Extension

Where Are They Now: Braden Nienaber

Registration Now Open for Inaugural DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 14 Local Hockey Rinks

Capitals Launch Rising Stars Academy

Capitals Name Kirk Muller and Kenny McCudden Assistant Coaches

Capitals Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Camp will begin Saturday, Sept. 16 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex before shifting to McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis for on-ice sessions Sept. 17-19

By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2023 Rookie Camp from Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and the John McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md. Camp will begin on Saturday, Sept. 16 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex before shifting to McMullen Hockey Arena, located near the campus of the United States Naval Academy, for on-ice sessions in Annapolis from Sept. 17-19. In addition to practices, players will participate in team-building exercises, attend Noon Meal Formation and eat lunch with the USNA midshipmen.

The rookie camp will feature Capitals prospects who are under contract and recent Washington draft picks who have not been signed yet. In addition, several undrafted and free agent amateur players will be in attendance.

2023 Washington Capitals Rookie Camp Guide
All on-ice sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena will be open to the public and free of charge.

A total of 21 players (11 forwards, six defensemen, four goaltenders) are scheduled to take part in this year’s rookie camp, including 12 Caps draft picks.

The Capitals will officially open their 2023 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 20 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date.

CAPITALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Start of Capitals Rookie Camp
11:30 a.m. - Goalies on ice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)
12-1:15 p.m. - Practice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)
Post-practice - Media availability

Sunday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-practice - Media availability

Monday, Sept. 18
9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-practice - Media availability

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp
9 a.m. - Goalies on ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
9:30-10:45 a.m. - Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-practice - Media availability

Wednesday, Sept. 20
NHL players physicals/testing - no media availability

MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed to the public

Thursday, Sept. 21
2023 Caps Media Day, MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 24 – First Preseason Game
2 p.m. - Washington vs. Buffalo, Capital One Arena

*All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.