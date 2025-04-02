Capitals and Union Market District Announce Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn

Portion of Skate Pass Proceeds Benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®

CAPS25-UNION-MARKET-PROMO-2568x1444
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Union Market District announced today the Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn, a synthetic ice rink located on the rooftop at Union Market. The rink is open Wednesdays through Sundays from Friday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 30. Click here to purchase tickets. A portion of sales proceeds from the purchase of tickets benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®.

Adult and kid passes for children ages 12 and under are available for purchase, and fans wearing Capitals gear will receive a special Capitals giveaway of yellow skate laces in honor of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research launched THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® in March as an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as Ovechkin nears the National Hockey League’s all-time career goals record. 100% of donations to the cause will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

As part of THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® campaign, Ovechkin is donating an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s donations are being matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. Ovechkin is inviting fans to make an impact alongside him. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

At 72 ft x 32 ft, the 2,300 square foot Capitals Rink at Hi-Lawn is the largest outdoor rooftop synthetic rink in the nation. The rink’s vast size allows for general skating while alsoencouraging hockey play with hockey sticks, pucks and goals available to skaters.

DSC_9737
Lace Up Like the Gr8

To learn about upcoming events at the Capitals Rink at Hi-Lawn, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels and WashCaps.com for more information. In addition, as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s District of Play initiative, the Capitals are coordinating Rink Pass field trips with DC Public Schools students to play hockey at the rink.

The rink is provided by USA Synthetic Rinks, the premier synthetic ice rink builder on the east coast. USA Synthetic Rinks specializes in rooftop, beach sand, pool deck and grass field synthetic ice rinks.

Union Market District is also the site of an Ovechkin mural in honor of The Gr8 Chase. Designed by David Barr, The “GR8NESS” mural, located on the historic Market building, features a collage-like design that captures Ovechkin’s qualities and celebrate his most iconic moments on the ice throughout his Capitals career. Barr’s paintings are built through layers – of media, imagery, and text – drawn from different eras. By blending these timeworn fragments of culture, he creates collage-like compositions that reimagine the familiar in unexpected ways.

union market mural

Union Market District also features an Official Goal Counter inside the main entrance of The Market, allowing the community to count down The GR8 Chase together. Fans are encouraged to take photos with the counter and share them on social media to celebrate The GR8 Chase.

Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn Hours of Operation and Parking:

Wednesdays: 4-9 p.m.

Thursdays: 4 p.m.-12: a.m.

Fridays: 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturdays 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sundays: 12-10 p.m.

Parking: Hi-Lawn is located on the rooftop at Union Market. Guests can access Hi-Lawn through the ADA accessible elevator or the staircase at the front-east entrance to Union Market (near the corner of 6th St. NE & Neal Place).

If driving, the suggested parking garage is located at the Gables Union Market (the building behind Union Market, accessible from 6th St. NE). The garage offers free parking for up to 3 hours.

News Feed

Caps Clash with Canes in Carolina

Caps Bounce Bruins, 4-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

Leonard joining Capitals during Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky 'dream come true'

Capitals Re-sign Spencer Smallman

Caps Take to Road in Boston

Capitals Sign Ryan Leonard

Capitals Sign David Gucciardi

Sabres Drub Caps, 8-5

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Sabres

Caps Fall to Wild, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Re-sign Dylan McIlrath

Caps Set for Wild Thursday Night

Jets Nip Caps in OT, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate