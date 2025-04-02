Capitals and Union Market District Announce Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Union Market District announced today the Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn, a synthetic ice rink located on the rooftop at Union Market. The rink is open Wednesdays through Sundays from Friday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 30. Click here to purchase tickets. A portion of sales proceeds from the purchase of tickets benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®.

Adult and kid passes for children ages 12 and under are available for purchase, and fans wearing Capitals gear will receive a special Capitals giveaway of yellow skate laces in honor of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research launched THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® in March as an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as Ovechkin nears the National Hockey League’s all-time career goals record. 100% of donations to the cause will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

As part of THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® campaign, Ovechkin is donating an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s donations are being matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. Ovechkin is inviting fans to make an impact alongside him. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

At 72 ft x 32 ft, the 2,300 square foot Capitals Rink at Hi-Lawn is the largest outdoor rooftop synthetic rink in the nation. The rink’s vast size allows for general skating while alsoencouraging hockey play with hockey sticks, pucks and goals available to skaters.