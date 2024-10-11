Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Celebrate Organization’s 50th Anniversary with $500,000 Donation to Community Nonprofits

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) unveiled today a $500,000 donation to community nonprofits in the Washington, D.C., region in celebration of the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary. The funding is being awarded in $50,000 increments to 10 community partners whose efforts in the region align with five fundamental charitable focus areas of the Capitals: Military, Growing the Game of Hockey, Hockey Fights Cancer/Health and Wellness and First Responders.

The donation was recognized during Thursday’s 50 Fest presented by TikTok event in celebration of the organization’s 50th Anniversary. Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, MSE Foundation President and Executive Director Elizabeth Pace and a representative from each pillar proudly represented the team's unwavering commitment to supporting the community during the event. Each organization will use the funding to support related programming within the Washington, D.C., region.

"The Capitals and MSE Foundation are wholeheartedly committed to making a positive difference in the community.” said Leonsis. “We are thrilled to pledge $500,000 to these outstanding organizations in the region, each dedicated to crucial causes. Recognizing and supporting these organizations as part of our 50th Anniversary is truly significant, and we are immensely proud to invest $500,000 toward their inspiring missions."

The Capitals 50th Anniversary season MSE Foundation grant recipients include:

Military

Hockey Fights Cancer / Wellness

First Responders

Growing the Game – Youth Hockey Development