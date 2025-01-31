Capitals and MedStar Capitals Iceplex Extend Support to Figure Skating Community

The Washington Capitals and MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the official practice facility of the team, continue to extend our condolences to all those affected by Wednesday’s tragic plane accident in Washington, D.C. It is with a heavy heart that we have learned that members of our figure skating community were aboard the flight. We are heartbroken for our rink family as well as the entire figure skating world. As we come together in our grief, we join the community in honoring all those who lost their lives and continue to devote our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy. We are also incredibly grateful for the first responders from across the region for their tireless and continued efforts.

The Washington Capitals will host a moment of silence on Saturday, Feb. 1, prior to their game against the Winnipeg Jets in honor of all victims, including our beloved athletes, coaches and their family members. In addition, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be hosting a private candlelight skate for local skating clubs affiliated with Washington Figure Skating Club and The Skating Club of Northern Virginia in honor of those who perished in the tragedy. The vigil will feature a remembrance tribute and the placement of flowers at center ice in memoriam of the victims and the incredible presence they brought to the rink. Each skater was relentless in pursuit of his and her dreams, and their family members and coaches who also tragically passed were equally persistent in support of their goals. The candlelight skate will both celebrate our figure skaters’ incredible contributions and friendships within the figure skating community and also honor our memories of them, their families and their coaches.

Community members who wish to leave flowers or other mementos in honor of the victims are invited to do so at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. A special memorial has been set up on the second floor of the facility for members of the public who wish to pay their respects.