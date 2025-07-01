Capitals Alex Ovechkin Named 2025 ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Finalist

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been named a finalist for the 2025 ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, part of the 11th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards. The award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect.

The 11th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards will celebrate and honor athletes, teams, leagues and members of the sports industry who use the power of sport to make a positive impact on society. This year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards returns Tuesday, July 15, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif. the evening before the ESPYS, as part of ESPYS Week. The Awards will be featured in ESPN studio programming and during The 2025 ESPYS, airing live on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As part of his quest to become the League’s all-time goals leader, Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and The V Foundation For Cancer Research partnered on “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer,” an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Ovechkin, starting with his 885th career goal, is donating money for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. To date, more than $150,000 has been raised for the cause. Donations raised by the campaign will go to the V Foundation through Hockey Fights Cancer and support the Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.

THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer stands out as a powerful testament to Ovechkin's commitment to community service throughout his NHL career. In 2006, he launched Ovi's 8's with a heartfelt mission: to give underserved children the experience of attending a Capitals game. Thanks to this initiative, more than 6,000 young fans have been inspired and uplifted, enjoying the thrill of live hockey at no cost. Ovechkin forged a meaningful partnership with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), hosting numerous skating sessions and a street hockey event since 2014, which have created lasting memories for children with special needs. More recently, in 2023 Ovechkin made a donation to cover the ice time costs for all of the ASHA programs across the U.S. Additionally, Ovechkin actively supports various organizations that make dreams come true for sick children, taking the time to meet with them and grant their wishes throughout his career with the Capitals.

In addition, Ovechkin has also long-supported youth hockey development programming in the Washington, D.C., region. According to USA Hockey, there's been significant growth in participation in the D.C. area since Ovechkin was drafted. The total USA Hockey registration of adult and youth players across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland is 21,975 individuals, including a total of 12,801 youth players. Total participation in ice hockey has increased by 71% as of the 2023-24 season. The total number of USA Hockey-registered youth hockey players (ages 18 and under) in the Washington D.C. area climbed more than 185 percent from 2005-06 through 2023-24. According to USA Hockey registration data, girl’s hockey registration (aged 19 and under) more than doubled from the 2003-04 season (821) through the 2023-24 season (2,242).

Monumental Sports & Entertainment was also named a finalist for this year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards. The company’s multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment in youth sports, “District of Play,” was nominated for the Corporate Community Impact Award, which spotlights standout social impact programs on the corporate level.