Capitals Acquire Second-Round in 2024 Draft from Buffalo for Beck Malenstyn

The Washington Capitals have acquired a second-round pick (43rd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Beck Malenstyn, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Washington now owns their own third (82nd overall), fourth (114th overall), fifth (146th overall) and sixth-round (178th overall) picks, as well as Buffalo’s second-round pick, Vegas’ second-round pick (52nd overall), the New York Islanders’ third-round pick (83rd overall) and Boston’s third-round pick (90th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Malenstyn, 26, recorded 24 points (8g, 16a) in 105 career games with Washington. He was drafted by Washington in the fifth round, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.