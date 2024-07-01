Capitals Acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nick Jensen and Washington’s third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

“Jakob is a 26-year-old offensive defenseman who has nearly 500 games of NHL experience,” said MacLellan. “His unique skill set and experience will undoubtedly bolster our blueline, substantially increasing our offensive capabilities.

“We also want to thank Nick for his contributions to our organization and wish him all the best moving forward with his career.”

Chychrun, 26, recorded 41 points (14g, 27a) in 82 games with Ottawa in 2023-24, which matched his single-season career high (2020-21: 18g-23a-41p in 56 GP). Chychrun led Senators defensemen in goals and points and ranked third on the team in average ice time (22:23). In addition, the 6’2”, 205-pound defenseman ranked second on Ottawa in blocked shots (154).

Chychrun, who was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (16th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, led NHL defensemen in goals (18) during the 2020-21 season while with Arizona. The Boca Raton, Florida native has recorded 216 points (76g, 140a) in 467 career games with Ottawa and Arizona.

Jensen, who was originally acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2019, recorded 91 points (13g, 78a) in 372 games with Washington. In 562 career NHL games with Washington and Detroit, the 33-year-old has registered 134 points (19g, 115a).