Alex Ovechkin and Goat Featured on July Washingtonian Magazine Cover

ARLINGTON, VA – Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is featured with a live goat on the July cover of Washingtonian magazine. The July issue marks the publication’s annual “Best of Washington” issue, featuring an iconic cover with Ovechkin and the goat. This spotlight honors Ovechkin's incredible achievement as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, a record he set in April.

"Our July issue lays out 100 reasons to love DC right now, and the number-one reason is that we are home to the NHL's greatest player of all time," says Washingtonian editor Sherri Dalphonse. "Once we confirmed that Ovi could pose for the cover, well, we knew we wanted him shot with a four-legged goat. And as readers might be able to tell when they see the photo, the minute we put Nimbus the goat in Ovechkin's arms, the goat nestled right in."

Founded in 1965, Washingtonian is the region’s top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. It has been Washington, D.C.’s trusted guide for living, working, and playing for more than five decades.

Readers can pick up the latest issue of Washingtonian on newsstands across the DMV. The magazine will celebrate the issue with its annual Best of Washington party on July 24 at the National Building Museum. Tickets are available at washingtonian.com/bestof.

Photography by Dean Alexander/Washingtonian