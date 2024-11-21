2025 Caps Canine Calendar Now Available for Purchase

ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of 2025 Caps Canine Calendars are now available for purchase. The calendar features the 2024-25 Washington Capitals roster with their dogs, as well as dogs available for adoption through WTAR. All calendar proceeds benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue (WTAR) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation).

2025 Caps Canine Calendars will be available online at WashCaps.com/CanineCalendar, at the Team Store and merchandise stands at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. There are a limited number of 2025 Caps Canine Calendars available and each cost $20.

Players featured in the calendar include:

Alexander Alexeyev, Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Charlie Lindgren, Connor McMichael, T.J. Oshie, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Roy, Dylan Strome, Jakub Vrana, Logan Thompson and Tom Wilson with their dogs; Nicklas Backstrom, Brandon Duhaime, Hendrix Lapierre, Andrew Mangiapane, Sonny Milano, Alex Ovechkin, Aliaksei Protas and Rasmus Sandin with dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue; John Carlson with his dog and Dubois’ dog who was fostered and adopted from WTAR; Trevor van Riemsdyk with his dog and a dog from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue; Martin Fehervary with the dog he fostered through WTAR; and Dylan McIlrath with Thompson’s dog who was fostered and adopted from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Capitals alumni Karl Alzner and Alan May are also included in the calendar with dogs from WTAR.

Photography services were provided by Virgil Ocampo Photography, with Paige Dowd, Annie van Riemsdyk and Taylor Wilson serving as art directors for the calendar.

Founded in 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the primary mission to operate a life-saving animal rescue transport and adoption program. These transports operate weekly, where hundreds of homeless puppies and kittens are relocated from Mississippi to awaiting foster homes in Northern Virginia. Relocating these pets helps to prevent shelters from overcrowding and unnecessary euthanasia—providing the only hope for these pets to find a home. Once transported into WTAR’s foster program in Northern Virginia, rescued pets are provided all the necessary veterinary care and training they need until they find their perfect forever home through WTAR’s adoption program. Since 2015 Wolf Trap Animal Rescue has rescued and adopted nearly 12,000 homeless pets in need.

MSE Foundation is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Learn more at MonumentalFoundation.org and follow MSE Foundation on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $650,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars since 2012.