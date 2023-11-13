14-Year-Old Program Founders Conducting Fundraiser for Sleds and Ice Time

When creating an Adaptive Learn to Skate program, 14-year-olds Sienna and Lesi had one primary objective: give kids with special needs the same opportunities that kids without disabilities have.

Despite the financial commitment or challenges, both girls knew they wanted to make a difference in their community.

The learn-to-skate program created this past summer, named "Skating Salamanders," is 100% free and involves participants who have an intellectual or developmental disability.

Sienna and Lesi, who both grew up playing hockey together in the Virginia area, proposed educating youth hockey players and creating a judgement-free environment to show that sports are meant to be fun.

Once the idea came together, it was time to implement the plan.

Finding ice time and recruiting players and coaches were top priorities."

I had to do a lot of research and make a lot of calls," said Sienna via email. "I also went to Learn to Play sessions to get practice ideas, and I went to the ice rink several times to recruit coaches. In addition, I looked up similar programs to get more information, and I had a phone call with one program to get advice. The biggest thing we had to do, though, was lots and lots of email."

The emails and visits paid off, as coaches were interested in the program and happy to help when available.

Loudoun Ice Centre in Sterling, Va., generously offered a quarter sheet of ice to the program once a week. Sienna and Lesi also donated their own money for half a sheet of ice at the SkateQuest ice rink in Reston, Va.Once the coaches and ice were secured, their next order of business was finding interested players.The girls identified schools around the area they attended and sent out an extensive outreach."

We sent an interest form to the special education teachers at the schools to send out to the kids’parents for them to fill out," said Lesi. "Later on, we sent out a sign-up genius to the interested people, and the first six to sign up secured a spot to participate."

They planned to stick with six participants to keep the ratio of 1:1 for kids to coaches for a more personal experience and training session.Once interested players completed the interest forms, Sienna got a text from a player’s parent who had yet to sign up.A six-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was interested in the program and being on the ice.

Cerebral palsy is a disability that limits the strength of a person's limbs.Her mom asked Sienna if they had a sled for her to use on the ice. Sienna did not believe she could find one in time, but with a bit of research and perseverance, they were able to give her the chance she deserved.

"Mobility Sports had sleds that would fit her, and they even had a 'Special Sled' with a pusher handle on the back to help move her around on the ice," said Sienna. “After making sure it was all good with Lesi, we ordered the sled, and Mobility Sports was awesome in getting it to us a week faster than they thought they would."

This is why they started the program, to begin with - to allow those the chance to play where they might not have elsewhere. Sienna and Lesi allowed this girl and other kids, whom they had never met, an opportunity.

They welcomed the newest member to the team with a unique custom-made sled.

"She has had a blast with the sled," said Sienna. "She loves going fast, shooting pucks or stuffed animals, and working on leaning into turns – she's gotten really good at it! She plans to go to some open skates with her twin sister, who just finished learning to skate the same day as her.”

Instead of being outside in the sizzling summer, the girls spent most of their Saturdays at the rink, giving back and providing young players a fun and interactive environment.

Most practices involved obstacle courses, shooting pucks, and picking up stuffed animals and toys across the ice.

Sienna and Lesi recently created a fundraiser with a $1,000 goal to help pay for part of the sled they did not have funds for, additional sleds, and to make funds for potential ice time next year.When word got out about the program, the girls got a little help from the local community.

Charlie Lindgren and his wife Mikkayla are proud to support the Salamanders program by purchasing ice time. For the Lindgren’s, this program lines up with their goals for the future of adaptive sports.

In 2023, they created Lindy's Lineup to provide opportunities for youth involved in adaptive sports and for children in special education classrooms. The Lindgrens were inspired to launch this player program based on Mikkayla's background in pediatric occupational therapy.

Donations, along with the Lindgren’s, will go a long way for the "Skating Salamanders" to continue providing memorable experiences for players to have fun and learn to skate.Click here to donate to the Salamanders Adaptive Learn to Play Hockey fundraiser.