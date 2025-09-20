Wrapping Up Day 3 of Training Camp

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 4
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Training camp culminated in a scrimmage at South Okanagan Events Centre where fans from the interior got to watch the Vancouver Canucks battle five-on-five.

The Canucks put systems and principles they learned over the first two days to practice as the group was split into Team White and Team Blue to play two periods of 25-minute running time, followed by a shootout. Team White forward Elias Pettersson and Team Blue defenceman Quinn Hughes took the ceremonial faceoff.

Kiefer Sherwood kicked off the scoring and had two points, one goal and an assist, in Team White’s 4-1 win over Team Blue.

Sherwood said day three was good to see the group take lessons they learned from the coaching staff and implement them in a game.

“It’s always fun to intersquad scrimmage, try to apply a couple of things we’ve been working on in practice, and I think it’s a continuation of the first two days of camp that have gone pretty well,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood has been on a line with Arshdeep Bains and 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes throughout camp, the trio got a handful of scoring opportunities and scored on two of them.

“We’ve been making plays and trying to find each other all camp, so nice to do it in a game and just trying to work supporting the puck a little bit and try to get Cooter [Braeden Cootes] the puck and let him do his thing. For Bainsy,[he had] a couple good plays and [was] showing off what he’s got,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood was impressed by the turnout and said it was great to play in front of fans across B.C.

“It’s super cool. It’s obviously an extension of what we have in Van and British Columbia is obviously pretty big so it’s nice to bring some new faces in and get some good energy in the crowd,” he said.

For Team White, Bains dug the puck out, passing to Sherwood who deked Kevin Lankinen, trying to make a backhand pass, but it was blocked and Sherwood collected the rebound and scored.

Team White into the intermission up 1-0.

In the second period, Sherwood assisted Bains on the second goal during a two-on-one, Bains letting it rip from the right circle.

Vilmer Alriksson intercepted Evander Kane’s clearing pass and scored from the left circle, connecting far side.

Teddy Blueger got Team Blue on the board with some great passing between linemates Conor Garland and Nils Höglander. Blueger came down the right wing and curled in front of the net, chipping the puck over Nikita Tolopilo’s left shoulder.

Brock Boeser scored an empty netter from the point off of a pass from forward Elias Pettersson to seal the game 4-1.

Boeser was the only player who scored in the shootout, with just four players taking shots on each team.

Quinn shared a few words for the fans after the game, thanking them for coming out and supporting the team.

Up next for the Canucks is a trip to Seattle to play the Kraken in their first preseason game on Sunday, September 21st at 5:00 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed, and you can watch it on Canucks.com.

