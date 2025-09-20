Wrapping Up Day 3 of Training Camp

Kiefer Sherwood kicked off the scoring and had two points, one goal and an assist, in Team White’s 4-1 win over Team Blue.

Sherwood said day three was good to see the group take lessons they learned from the coaching staff and implement them in a game.

“It’s always fun to intersquad scrimmage, try to apply a couple of things we’ve been working on in practice, and I think it’s a continuation of the first two days of camp that have gone pretty well,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood has been on a line with Arshdeep Bains and 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes throughout camp, the trio got a handful of scoring opportunities and scored on two of them.

“We’ve been making plays and trying to find each other all camp, so nice to do it in a game and just trying to work supporting the puck a little bit and try to get Cooter [Braeden Cootes] the puck and let him do his thing. For Bainsy,[he had] a couple good plays and [was] showing off what he’s got,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood was impressed by the turnout and said it was great to play in front of fans across B.C.

“It’s super cool. It’s obviously an extension of what we have in Van and British Columbia is obviously pretty big so it’s nice to bring some new faces in and get some good energy in the crowd,” he said.

For Team White, Bains dug the puck out, passing to Sherwood who deked Kevin Lankinen, trying to make a backhand pass, but it was blocked and Sherwood collected the rebound and scored.

Team White into the intermission up 1-0.