CANUCKS TO HOST INAUGURAL FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT ON DECEMBER 5TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to bring a lively celebration to Rogers Arena with the inaugural Filipino Heritage Night on December 5th at 6:00pm, when the team hosts the Utah Mammoth. On this special night, the Canucks are proud to honour the Filipino community and share their heritage and vibrant culture with fans.

“We are honoured to host the first Filipino Heritage celebration at Rogers Arena,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This inaugural event is a special opportunity to celebrate the Filipino community, whose vibrant culture, rich traditions, and strong sense of unity have had a tremendous impact on our province. The generosity, resilience, and spirit displayed by the community inspires us, and we are proud to celebrate Filipino heritage with our fans.”

To honour Filipino Heritage Night, the Canucks have unveiled a unique new logo design created by local artist Karissa Narukami. Karissa’s eye-catching design features many elements found on the Philippine flag. Three golden stars honour three distinct Philippine island regions, and a bright, golden sun with eight shining rays represents provinces that were heroic in the successful fight for independence. Also inspired by the flag are the colours red, symbolizing patriotism and valour, and blue, representing peace, truth, and justice. This exclusive collection will be available in-arena and online at Vanbase.ca.

Key highlights for our Filipino Heritage celebration include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early! The Party on the Plaza begins at 4:00pm and features special light-up letters for photo opportunities, live music performed by Lights Vancouver, vibrant performances by PhilCAS and Himig Kabataan, and delicious food samples provided by Shameless Buns.

Special Guest Host: Fans can look forward to Rhea Santos, broadcast journalist and television presenter, joining Ronil Desai as in-arena co-host. They'll bring excitement, charm, and a love for Filipino culture to the celebration!

In-Game Entertainment: Enjoy dance performances by PhilCAS and more!

Enjoy dance performances by PhilCAS and more! Filipino Heritage Market: Explore the Filipino culture inspired market on the concourse between Sections 101–103 featuring local vendors from the community. Goldilocks Bake Shop: Stop by Sections 101 and 328 to indulge in sweet treats from one of the Philippines’ most beloved family-owned bakeries! Tahanan Studio: Learn more about how Tahanan provides access to inclusive studio space and culturally relevant programming for racialized and marginalized creatives. It serves as a home for connection, collaboration, and cultural continuity. Mabuhay House Society: Head to Fin’s Family Zone where volunteers from Mabuhay House Society will be facilitating parol crafting, a traditional Filipino Christmas decoration. Filipino BC: Rooted in the values of kapwa (shared humanity) and bayanihan (mutual support), Filipino BC celebrates Filipino culture while delivering programs that fill service gaps, advocate for equity, and care for families.

Explore the Filipino culture inspired market on the concourse between Sections 101–103 featuring local vendors from the community. Exclusive Merch: Don’t forget to check out the Team Store to shop the first ever Filipino Heritage Collection, featuring T-shirts, hats, pucks, tote bag, and sticks, also available on Vanbase.ca.

Be a part of the first Filipino Heritage Night and celebrate a vibrant evening full of culture, traditions, and unforgettable experiences. Grab your tickets today HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit canucks.com/events.

