Karlsson Continues to Climb with Consistent Play

Karlsson has scored four goals in his last eight games and is up to nine points in 24 games.

Head Coach Adam Foote said Karlsson is a smart player who uses his size, and Foote can see the 26-year-old winger getting more comfortable playing within the Canucks’ system every game.

“He holds on to pucks down low, he’s comfortable in hard areas, he can absorb a hit and make a play. He’s gained some confidence, and the coaches are working well with him, and he’s getting it – he's getting the structure. He’s a smart guy, so it’s nice to see him have some success there,” Foote said.

For Karlsson, it’s always been about the process, and the points are a byproduct of him playing the game the right way.

Playing the right way earned him time on the Canucks’ top line last game in Colorado, playing alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk. Karlsson focuses on every shift, and the success is motivating for him that what he’s doing is working.

“They give me even more confidence when they moved me up there the last game,” Karlsson said. “It's fun and I just try to keep building that confidence and building on my game.”

He’s feeling more comfortable and wants to continue to play around the net and get to the dirty areas to help the team.

“I just try to think where the puck will end up, but it's not always that the puck's going to end up on my stick. I just try to be that guy around the net, the net front presence, and even if the point shots go-in, you always need one there. I think that's a fun thing to do, be around the net and be in the greasy area,” Karlsson said.

Karlsson was on the top line in practice on Thursday and no matter where he falls in the lineup on Friday against Utah, he’s going to keep playing the same game and bringing consistent effort on every shift.