Vinny Desharnais Looks to Make His Mark with Canucks Through Toughness and Talk

When you first meet Vancouver Canucks defenceman Vinny Desharnais, his imposing 6-foot-7 frame might catch your eye, but it’s his voice that makes the biggest impact.

Whether he’s breaking up a play or breaking the puck out, Desharnais keeps the communication flowing. In fact, when Canucks’ Defensive Development Coach Sergei Gonchar called him this summer, the first thing they spoke about wasn’t his size or speed – it was about the on-ice chatter.

“This summer when I signed and Gonchar called me, that's one of the first things he told me: ‘We want you to talk as much as you can, that's a big thing for us’ and I said ‘Perfect, because that's a big thing for me too,’” said Desharnais.

Gonchar wanted to get Desharnais thinking about the expectations of the team and what’s important to them, noting that keeping up the chatter on the ice doesn’t come naturally to everyone, but in this day and age, it’s necessary for success.

“The game of hockey is so fast and there are so many things happening on the ice at once. So, let's say you’re in a battle, and somebody's talking to and telling you what to do, what's behind you and who's coming, is going to help you so much to make the right decision,” Gonchar said.

It’s something the 6’7” defenceman practices 365 days of the year. During his summer skates, to receive any pass his skills coach requires him to call for it or he won’t get the puck. It’s become second nature to him – he says he even talks it up just as much in charity hockey games – and he says the more he communicates on the ice the easier it is for him and his teammates.

Throughout the preseason, Desharnais played on a pairing with each of Carson Soucy, Christian Wolanin, and Derek Forbort. Desharnais said communication on the ice is imperative with the level of talent in the NHL and the speed of the game.

The 28-year-old recounted the Canucks 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers in which he played with Wolanin against an NHL-heavy Edmonton roster. After the game Wolanin approached Desharnais and said ‘Dude, that was awesome, we played pretty well’ and Desharnais responded with ‘Yeah, because we were talking the whole game.”

“As much as I was talking, he was talking to me and it made it look easier, but it's just because we're communicating. I know where he is, he knows where I'm at. We can work together way more efficiently than just trying to do your own thing,” Desharnais said.

In addition to being a good communicator, Desharnais sees his role on the team as being a tough-nosed defender at even strength and being a solid contributor on special teams when his name is called.

“I'm just going to try to add my roughness, my pride in defence, blocking shots, and obviously the penalty kill,” said Desharnais. I feel I improved a lot last year and I want to come in this year and have a big impact on the PK.”

He has incredible respect for what Gonchar and Adam Foote have done in their careers and feels he’s already learned so much from the Canucks coaches. The feedback from the two great defensive minds is very detailed, going into the minutiae and explaining it so everyone grasps it.

Since he’s come to Vancouver, Desharnais has made changes in his game with regards to positioning on both ends of the ice and how to most efficiently use his stick.

“The difference is the small little details that you don't necessarily see [in the moment], that you'll see when you watch video again,” Desharnais said. “Most of the time, people won't see it, but those guys will, and they'll tell you about it and make sure that you can understand it as well.”

“It's really great to learn from those guys, I've learned so much in the last few weeks, I'm excited to see what happens in eight months.”

Gonchar has seen improvements in Desharnais’ game in just one month together and says he comes to the rink with a great attitude.

“He's getting better every day; I think he's more comfortable. I think his size and reach is helping us big time,” said Gonchar. “I think there is progress and there's things that we need to work on, and at the same time, we're all pleased with his work ethic, how hard he's working and how much he wants to improve.”

Desharnais’ ability to communicate on the ice is ingrained in the way he plays, helping him adapt quickly and mesh with new teammates and his approach fits well with the Canucks’ identity.

“I think it's a really hard-working team. The identity is pretty simple, it's going north, it's pretty straightforward. It kind of goes with my game,” Desharnais said.

With the pride he takes in defence and a strong work ethic, he’s hoping to grow his game and make an impact on the blue line this season.