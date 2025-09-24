VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 FIRST HALF COMMUNITY & FAN ENGAGEMENT NIGHTS

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today eight Community & Fan Engagement Nights taking place during the first half of the 2025.26 regular season. The Canucks will kick off the celebrations starting with the home opener on October 9, which also marks the 30th anniversary of the first hockey game played at Rogers Arena.

“We’re excited to mark the 30th anniversary of Rogers Arena and bring our fans together for these meaningful nights,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Our Community & Fan Engagement Nights provide a platform to honour diverse voices, raise awareness for important causes, and deepen our connection with the community.”

The first half of the Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule will consist of eight nights, including:

Opening Night, presented by TD – October 9 vs Calgary Flames The season starts here! Join us for opening night as we drop the puck to mark the start of the 2025.26 season and celebrate 30 incredible years of Rogers Arena.

Diwali Night – November 5 vs Chicago Blackhawks Light up the night with us! Celebrate Diwali with the Canucks and enjoy the colours, sounds, and vibrancy of the South Asian community.

Hockey Fights Cancer – November 8 vs Columbus Blue Jackets Stand with us as we honour the strength and courage of those affected by cancer at our annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Filipino Heritage Night – December 5 vs Utah Mammoth Be part of history at our first ever Filipino Heritage Night.

Christmas Game, presented by Canadian Tire – December 11 vs Buffalo Sabres Come celebrate the holidays with us! Enjoy the festive spirit with holiday warmth, cheer, and music at Rogers Arena and make it a night to remember.

Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon – January 19 vs New York Islanders Join us for a powerful night honouring Rick Rypien's legacy and important conversations around mental health.

Pride Night – January 21 vs Washington Capitals Hockey is for everyone! Celebrate Pride and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in a night full of energy and inclusion.

Firefighters Night – January 23 vs New Jersey Devils Cheer alongside Captain Quinn Hughes as we honour our local firefighters for their service, dedication, and bravery.



For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these special experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.