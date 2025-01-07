Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken Announce Two-Game Prospects Showcase

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the team will participate in a two-game prospects showcase with the Seattle Kraken in September 2025. The games will be held in Seattle and will feature top prospects from both teams, providing fans with a close-up look at future Canucks players. This marks the beginning of a multi-year agreement between the two franchises, with additional games scheduled to take place in Abbotsford in 2026.

“The Vancouver Canucks organization would like to sincerely thank the city of Penticton for the incredible job of supporting and hosting the Young Stars Tournament,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Hockey Operations. “The staff at the Okanagan Events Centre, the fans who attended the games, and the local hockey community all contributed to the great success of these events. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure commitments from the other teams for next fall, so regrettably, we will not be hosting a Penticton Young Stars Tournament in 2025. The organization will explore other opportunities with the city and has not closed the door on participating in a Young Stars tournament in future years. Next September, we are excited to go to Seattle and start this series with the Kraken. We feel providing these types of competitive opportunities will only enhance the development of our players.”

More information on dates, game locations and tickets will be provided at a later date.