Ty Young Steps into Pro Career with Relentless Work Ethic and Resilient Mindset

He prides himself on his work ethic and it has served him well. Young gets his drive from his mom, who showed him firsthand what perseverance and dedication look like. Growing up, he watched her juggle multiple responsibilities and make sacrifices to ensure he and his family had every opportunity to succeed.

“I think that's always been the one of the biggest things for me is just working my absolute hardest. I grew up in a single-mother household, she was working two jobs; late at night and through the night. You see that as a kid, and when that's all you're around, you want to make her proud, and you always want to do your best to live up to it,” Young said.

“It's not really an option to slack off. In my mind, I’d be letting her down from all the work that she's done – spending all that money, all that time on us while she had a lot of stress on herself. So, it's a waste of time if you don't come out to the rink and try to do your absolute best.”

Abbotsford Canucks’ Development and Goaltending Coach, Justin Pogge, said that Young’s relentless approach is evident in everything he does. Pogge collaborates with Young on and off the ice, and the 6-foot-3 goaltender is always putting forth the effort to improve his game.

“At the end of the 60 minutes, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I gave the team everything I had to give them a chance to win’ and I think that’s something he takes on really well,” Pogge said. “He’s competitive, he works hard, and he’s got that ability to make that extra save just with his eyes – he's got elite eyes and tracking,” Pogge said.

Young has been working on his footspeed and continuing to play within himself to control his game mentally and physically as the speed of the game increases at every level. He says the coaching staff instills confidence in him, reminding him he is at this level for a reason and to trust himself and his preparation.

“He has a lot of technical advice, a lot of it is coming in on angles and realizing good coverage and you don't need to push too hard to kind of get across the crease. Apart from that, a lot of it is just the mental side,” Young said.

“Pogge really helped me the past two weeks, and we just slowed it down. I think we made a big step last week and I feel a lot better coming into these games this week.”

Young’s game has evolved over the last six months, and working on his positioning in the crease has set him up for success.

“He’s added a lot more control and structure to his game. He's very athletic and reactionary and can make big saves. At the pro level, you’re expected to make the first save, but you have to set yourself up if there is a rebound. You can’t sell the farm on the first save, you need to be in control and be able to react and re-position for the second and third opportunities,” Pogge said.