Ty Young Steps into Pro Career with Relentless Work Ethic and Resilient Mindset

BUILDING BLUE - CDC 20
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Ty Young has wasted no time adjusting to the professional ranks, taking his game from junior hockey to the ECHL and AHL with a determination to grow and succeed.

He says everything in professional hockey is much more punctuated than in junior hockey. There’s a faster clip in practice – the speed being one of the most significant adjustments – and the level of dedication to every aspect of becoming a better player on the ice, in the gym, watching film, stretching, and eating right is something he’s noticed every player is dedicated to.

This season has been a whirlwind for the 20-year-old, who has taken advantage of every opportunity to learn and is enjoying every part of the journey.

“I think it’s a big step. I wasn’t really expecting that this was how this was going to go; I thought I was going to stay in the Coast [ECHL] and grind out the year there and I went to the AHL in the first two weeks. It’s been really fun to be on two teams, talking to lots of guys, and there’s a ton of resources to learn from,” Young said.

He won his first career start with the Kalamazoo Wings, stopping 38 of 39 shots he faced, and played in just two ECHL games before being called up to Abbotsford. His first career AHL win was in November as the Canucks beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-2.

He prides himself on his work ethic and it has served him well. Young gets his drive from his mom, who showed him firsthand what perseverance and dedication look like. Growing up, he watched her juggle multiple responsibilities and make sacrifices to ensure he and his family had every opportunity to succeed.

“I think that's always been the one of the biggest things for me is just working my absolute hardest. I grew up in a single-mother household, she was working two jobs; late at night and through the night. You see that as a kid, and when that's all you're around, you want to make her proud, and you always want to do your best to live up to it,” Young said.

“It's not really an option to slack off. In my mind, I’d be letting her down from all the work that she's done – spending all that money, all that time on us while she had a lot of stress on herself. So, it's a waste of time if you don't come out to the rink and try to do your absolute best.”

Abbotsford Canucks’ Development and Goaltending Coach, Justin Pogge, said that Young’s relentless approach is evident in everything he does. Pogge collaborates with Young on and off the ice, and the 6-foot-3 goaltender is always putting forth the effort to improve his game.

“At the end of the 60 minutes, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I gave the team everything I had to give them a chance to win’ and I think that’s something he takes on really well,” Pogge said. “He’s competitive, he works hard, and he’s got that ability to make that extra save just with his eyes – he's got elite eyes and tracking,” Pogge said.

Young has been working on his footspeed and continuing to play within himself to control his game mentally and physically as the speed of the game increases at every level. He says the coaching staff instills confidence in him, reminding him he is at this level for a reason and to trust himself and his preparation.

“He has a lot of technical advice, a lot of it is coming in on angles and realizing good coverage and you don't need to push too hard to kind of get across the crease. Apart from that, a lot of it is just the mental side,” Young said.

“Pogge really helped me the past two weeks, and we just slowed it down. I think we made a big step last week and I feel a lot better coming into these games this week.”

Young’s game has evolved over the last six months, and working on his positioning in the crease has set him up for success.

“He’s added a lot more control and structure to his game. He's very athletic and reactionary and can make big saves. At the pro level, you’re expected to make the first save, but you have to set yourself up if there is a rebound. You can’t sell the farm on the first save, you need to be in control and be able to react and re-position for the second and third opportunities,” Pogge said.

Being a professional goaltender requires a resilient mindset, and Young has the tools for it. It’s about the ‘next stop’ mentality, and Pogge has seen Young’s mental fortitude help him pull through for the Canucks in one-goal games.

“He’s been thrown into the deep end, and he’s been a big surprise for how he’s adjusted so quickly from my perspective. He’s just come out of junior, and his first year pro being pretty successful,” Pogge said.

“I have full belief in him, and he just needs to believe in himself. Once that puck drops, it’s a hockey game. It doesn't matter what level it’s at; you fight to give your team a chance to win, and I’m excited for him to get into more games and prove it again like he’s done before.”

Getting a couple of ECHL games under his belt before being called up to the AHL gave Young a gauge of how hard the shots are and allowed him to develop an overall feel for the pro game.

Young put together two shutouts and a 45-save performance with a .957 save percentage in his three most recent ECHL games before being called up to Abbotsford in mid-February. Stacking big games before coming back to the Valley was important for him as he wants to be able to translate that to the AHL.

“You have that confidence coming here, knowing that you can do that at a pro level, it definitely helps a lot,” Young said. “We’ve got a great team there that makes it really easy for me. I've never really seen anything like how the guys there block shots. One of the d-men there [Collin Saccoman], he might be one of the most unorthodox shot blockers I’ve ever seen. He really just jumps in front of everything, and it's a goalie’s best friend.”

As for the logistics, Young enjoys flying in the AHL, as it makes travel feel quicker. When it comes to getting around from Michigan, he finds it comparable to his time in the WHL. Playing for the Prince George Cougars prepared him for travel with the Wings this year, as the shortest bus trip from Prince George is equivalent to the longest one in Kalamazoo.

“It's also fun being on the road sitting on the bus with the guys. That's when you get the closest with everybody, and you learn more about each other just talking and playing cards on the bus,” Young said.

He said he’s learned a lot on the ice from his goaltending cohorts in Michigan and Abbotsford. They share ideas and what works for them, also competing and pushing each other.

Young is embracing every opportunity to learn from veteran players and coaches, while showing the resilience, work ethic, and mental fortitude needed to thrive at the next level. Despite the faster pace and heightened expectations, he's focused on refining his game, as he enjoys the journey and the challenges that come with being a young pro goalie.

