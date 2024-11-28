Two Coaches, One Vision: A Meeting of Minds Between Rick Tocchet and Curt Malawsky

They both agree that having a coaching staff you can trust is key to building a successful team. Tocchet wants to support the development of the players and to do that he wanted people who are good teachers. He wants his players to build relationships with all of the coaching staff, so they have various perspectives and feel supported when they need something.

“For instance, today’s an off day, Daniel’s in today – or Henrik – one of them will come in and he’ll meet with [Aatu] Räty and watch some video. He knows what I want, but he takes the initiative. Yogi, he’ll text the players videos of the power play and individual stuff. It’s 24-7 – it's not just at the rink for two hours a day – then you let them build a relationship.”

Malawsky admits it was initially hard for him to relinquish control of some of the coaching duties, but the process is more effective – and somewhat less stressful – when you have a great coaching staff supporting you.

“Now with our guys, Bob McMahon, he’s been with me in Calgary and now he’s with me here, I can trust him with everything. He’s made me a better person, better father, better coach, and he’s got phenomenal relationships with the players. Then Robby Williams is one of the hardest-working guys that I have out the back end and he’s the same as Yogi when you talk about the video, he’s always on the video. I’ve got a phenomenal goalie coach too, Tyler Richards, and he’s been exceptional with the young guys. Sometimes I can’t look down there, [if] the kid let in five in a row in the drill and I’m like ‘Solve this right now’ I just have to walk out of there and he takes care of it,” Malawsky said.

The tone of the conversation turned slightly more serious when practice came up. Both Tocchet and Malawsky believe in maximizing every minute in practice, ensuring their players understand the high expectations for preparation and effort.

Although life in the NHL is day-to-day, Tocchet likes to be transparent with his team, giving them a multi-day plan of practices with the level of intensity and their days off so they can mentally prepare for what’s coming.

The schedule in the NLL is a week-long build up to the game and the players understand the routine throughout the week so that when the weekend comes, they’re ready for practice and the games.

They talked about dealing with pressure inside the rink or box and outside of it and the importance of leaning on experiences as a players, assistant coaches, veteran players to come together and support each other to be able to “Meet Pressure with Pressure”.

With five Cups between them – three Stanleys for Tocchet and two NLL Cups for Malawsky – the things that make them proud of their teams don’t have to do with stats on a page or in history books, it’s the care they take for others.

Tocchet takes pride in his players taking losses to heart, not just as competitors, but as people that care about the community they play in and not wanting to disappoint the fans.

“We might have a stinker here and there, we lose 6-0 at home or something and people are paying a lot of money, they [the players] actually do feel bad. I know some fans [think] they don’t care, but they care,” Tocchet said.

“When we’ve bounced back after a bad loss, it’s all them. That’s pride, I think that’s them realizing we don’t want to give these bad efforts in front of the fans. They’re trying to get to their game, and they correct their mistakes, so I think that’s what I’m most proud about.”

Malawsky recalled an impromptu post-exhibition game meet and greet with the fans, which is usually reserved for regular-season games. His team cares about growing the game in the Lower Mainland and being role models for young kids.

“We brought all the kids on the floor, there were close to 100 kids, and my guys stayed on the floor – the last thing they want to do in a preseason game is sit on the floor – but they know how important that was and that made me so proud. We signed autographs for half an hour,” Malawsky said.

The conversation between Tocchet and Malawsky showcased the essence of leadership: adaptability, teamwork, and a deep-rooted care for players and fans.

Whether it’s building trust within their coaching staff or building resiliency in their players, they’re creating cultures of pride and accountability.