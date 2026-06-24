The Building Blocks of a Canucks Draft Pick

As the 2026 NHL Entry Draft approaches, thousands of hours of scouting, interviews, meetings, and debate narrow down to a handful of selections.

Fans often focus on statistics, rankings, and mock drafts, but identifying future NHL players requires a lengthy evaluation process. Scouts spend months watching prospects in different situations, speaking with coaches and teammates, and gathering information that extends well beyond what shows up on a scoresheet.

For the Vancouver Canucks, the process is about building a complete picture of a player. Skill and production are important, but they are only part of the equation. The organization’s amateur scouting staff has spent the season evaluating players across North America and Europe, searching for the qualities that can translate to success at the NHL level.

The last time the Canucks selected inside the top 10 was 2019, but Vancouver’s amateur scouting department has continued to add promising young talent to their prospect pool.

For the first time since Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato joined the organization in 2022, the Canucks have a top three selection, marking it a historic occasion for the group.

“It's the most exciting draft that we've had as a group because we have two first-round picks this year,” Granato said. “As much as it's hard to have a rebuild, there is the excitement of knowing that we can try to build off this. The excitement that we feel as a group is really good right now, because we're going to come out with some really good players.”

While every player brings a unique combination of skills, there are several core qualities the scouting group consistently looks for when projecting a player can make the jump to the NHL. Hockey IQ, skating, skills, compete, and character all play a role in the evaluation process.

"Having compete - wanting to win – and also being a character person are very high values that we would want to have in players,” Granato said.

Granato talked about the importance of the NHL Combine in getting them closer to draft day. A lot of what influences their draft decisions comes from their evaluation of players on the ice, but the Combine gives them the opportunity to spend face-to-face time with players and gain a better understanding of who they are away from the rink.

In previous years, Vancouver's scouting group would divide and conquer at the Combine, meeting with different prospects throughout the week. This year, holding the third overall pick allowed the scouting group to take a handful of the players to dinner together.

“It's just a more efficient way to get to know them and understand their personality,” Granato said. “They open up a little bit more and come out of their shell because you have more time.”

Those questions often reveal qualities that can’t be measured by statistics or testing results. Coachability, self-awareness, leadership, and ability to be a good teammate are all things they can learn about players through that process.

The names announced on draft day may come quickly, but each selection represents months of work behind the scenes. The Canucks are positioned to add more important pieces to their future, and all that’s left to do is make the call when they’re on the clock.