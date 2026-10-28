Third-Period Push Lifts Canucks Over Ducks 6-5 in Overtime

16x9 - CDC - GAME RECAP -_OCT3 - CGY 2
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks scored four goals in the third period to force overtime, using the momentum for a 6-5 comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. 

It was a game of runs, the Ducks going on a three-goal run in the second period, and the Canucks posting a three-goal run in the third. The Canucks are the first team this season to have a three-goal third period comeback. 

Head Coach Manny Malhotra was pleased with the team’s ability to stay in the fight. 

“Really pleased with the response from the guys. That's the type of effort that we've been looking for for a while now, just in terms of the response. There were a lot of instances where we could have gone away on the night, but we stuck with it, applied a good amount of pressure, and then guys came up with some timely goals for us,” Malhotra said. 

The momentum shifted in the third period after Jamie Oleksiak’s goal to bring the Canucks within two goals. From there, Jonathan Lekkerimäki came through clutch, scoring a pair to tie the game.  

“He’s elite in terms of his ability to get it off and pick corners, but more so, I think just his poise that he had, recovering a couple pucks, just settling it down for us, putting us in a good spot,” Malhotra said of Lekkerimäki. 

“They were great shots and a lot of praise has to go to Jake [DeBrusk] for his willingness to get to the net and create some good screens on both of his [Lekkerimäki’s] shots.” 

Filip Hronek had a two-point night, picking up with secondary assist on Lekkerimäki’s goal to send the game into overtime. Vancouver snapped a 10-game losing streak, with Hronek scoring the game-winning goal in the extra frame from the point. 

“It's much needed, and we are really happy that we could come back and get a win,” Hronek said. 

Hronek said he liked the fight the group showed down the stretch, and they can build on that sense of urgency and execution. 

“Everyone worked in the third period, and we have to bring that to other games too and do it for 60.” 

Between the pipes, Leevi Meriläinen turned aside 18 of 23 shots he faced. 

Goals 

In the first period, Ducks forward A.J. Greer got Anaheim on the board early, heading into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. 

In the second period, Liam Öhgren scored off the rush, Linus Karlsson finding his fellow Swede blazing down the left side of the ice, who finished with a nice bounce from the hockey gods.

The Ducks had goals from Jeff Malott, Beckett Sennecke, and Leo Carlsson to finish the period, the Ducks holding a 4-1 lead going into the final break. 

In the third, Brock Boeser scored off the rush, collecting a loose puck and stuffing it past Lukas Dostal.

Greer scored his second of the night before the Canucks went on their late scoring spree. 

Boeser found Jamie Oleksiak in the slot for a slapshot to bring the Canucks within two goals with just over seven minutes to play in regulation.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki snapped a shot past Dostal from the left circle, and less than a minute later sniped another shot from the point for the tying goal.

In the extra frame, the Canucks drew two penalties, putting them on a five-on-three power play. Filip Hronek lasered a shot from the point, sealing the 6-5 win.

Up Next 

The Canucks travel to San Jose to face the Sharks on Thursday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

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