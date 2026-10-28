'I want to be a threat out there': Jonathan Lekkerimäki's Hot Start Comes from Confidence and Consistent Development

Jonathan Lekkerimäki has a hot stick over the past handful of games and is off to a strong scoring start this season.

The 22-year-old forward has always shown that he has an elite NHL shot, and this season, he is taking advantage of the opportunity to play on the first power play unit and feels comfortable playing in Manny Malhotra’s system.

Lekkerimäki played 73 games for Malhotra in the AHL and scored 35 goals over those two seasons and the Calder Cup playoff run.

“It’s a good start for myself, but I feel like it comes from being more used to Manny’s system,” said Lekkerimäki. “I know how he wants me to play and what he expects out of me, so because of that, I can stick to my game.”

The young forward says he plays best when he plays with confidence, and that the work he put in over the summer has made him feel confident physically. Lekkerimäki has spent years improving at board battles and going to high-danger areas to get high-quality scoring chances.