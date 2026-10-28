'I want to be a threat out there': Jonathan Lekkerimäki's Hot Start Comes from Confidence and Consistent Development

Lekki goal
By Chris Faber

Jonathan Lekkerimäki has a hot stick over the past handful of games and is off to a strong scoring start this season.  

The 22-year-old forward has always shown that he has an elite NHL shot, and this season, he is taking advantage of the opportunity to play on the first power play unit and feels comfortable playing in Manny Malhotra’s system.  

Lekkerimäki played 73 games for Malhotra in the AHL and scored 35 goals over those two seasons and the Calder Cup playoff run.  

“It’s a good start for myself, but I feel like it comes from being more used to Manny’s system,” said Lekkerimäki. “I know how he wants me to play and what he expects out of me, so because of that, I can stick to my game.”  

The young forward says he plays best when he plays with confidence, and that the work he put in over the summer has made him feel confident physically. Lekkerimäki has spent years improving at board battles and going to high-danger areas to get high-quality scoring chances.

“With Lekki’s evolution, it is continuing to grow. Points aside, we still want to see that continued growth in his level of compete and coming up with puck battles on the walls. We acknowledge he’s not a big guy by any means, but his physical strength on pucks and willingness to get to the inside is why he’s getting points. We just need to see that continuing a little bit more,” said Malhotra when asked about the growth he has seen in Lekkerimäki’s game over the years.  

Malhotra likes how Lekkerimäki can extend possessions on the power play with his quickness and ability to fish pucks out of wall battles. He spoke highly of Lekkerimäki following Tuesday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks.  

“He’s elite in terms of his ability to get it off and pick corners,” said Malhotra in the postgame media.

Another area where Lekkerimäki feels confident is the mental side of the game. Being trusted to play on the top power play unit is something he’s worked hard for and takes pride in. 

“I want to be out there, try to score some goals, and to play with those guys on the power play is so easy because they make so much space for me,” he said. “I feel good mentally and physically. There’s not too much to think about; just go.”  

Lekkerimäki’s focus this season is maintaining a positive mindset.  

“Every day is a new day, so I try to have a positive mindset and try to stick to my game. Play with confidence and just have fun out there. Play fast. Play with pace,” he said.  

“I want to be a threat out there. I had a good summer, so yeah, I just want to stick with it.”  

Lekkerimäki had the best statistical performance of his NHL career in Tuesday’s win over the Ducks. He finished the night with a career-high 19:55 of ice time and recorded his first three-point and two-goal game in the NHL.  

After Tuesday's strong outing, Lekkerimäki is now up to six goals and six assists for 12 points in 14 games this season. His six goals lead the Canucks and are a boost to his confidence.  

Lekkerimäki continues to develop his game, but he is showing flashes of excellence early in the season. The 22-year-old now has 50 NHL games under his belt, and we hope to see that wicked shot keep tickling twine as his career continues.

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