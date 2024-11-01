Teddy Blueger Discusses his Early Success with Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood

The line currently holds a 52.1% control of expected goals, and that’s even more impressive when you see that they are consistently matching up against other teams’ top lines. When breaking down to ice time against specific lines, Blueger’s most consistent opposition is the opponent’s top line.

The fact that Blueger’s lines have had success this season comes from a continued buy-in from Blueger into Tocchet’s system and structure while he also views communication as an immense piece of support while he is playing with two players who were not on the Canucks last season.

Sherwood and Heinen each have their strengths, and Blueger noted Heinen’s quick trigger with his shot as one of the traits that he enjoys with Heinen on his wing while the aggressiveness on the forecheck and quick hands are somethings that he likes about Sherwood.

The qualities that Blueger mentioned about his teammates may be offensive-minded skills, but he believes the trio gels well in the defensive zone and is continuing to improve as a unit due to their chatter and understanding of where they will each be and rotate on the ice.

“Defensively, I think our strength is good communication,” said Blueger. “As a centre, I have got to be down low quite a bit, but with chemistry, you can see how comfortable the wingers are being down low in a situation where I might need to switch with them as soon as I can, or if I can just let them have the down low area and let the play develop. That is something in the defensive zone that you develop the longer you play with each other.”

The Heinen-Blueger-Sherwood line has developed an identity and in the early part of the season, which has been associated with frustration for their opponents. Sherwood leads the NHL with 64 hits through nine games and is a menace on the forecheck.

Blueger knows that Sherwood is the loud player on the line and loves what he can do as a forechecker but also gives credit to Heinen as a player who has quickly adjusted into the system that Tocchet has established for his players – specifically with how Tocchet wants his team to break the puck out of the defensive zone.

“Anytime you get on a line with a player like Danton, it makes in-game adjustments easier and makes the reads just more natural. We’re not really setting up plays to breakout the puck, but with Danton, we're able to just read and react better as a group.”