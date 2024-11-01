Teddy Blueger Discusses his Early Success with Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood

Teddy Blueger signed a two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks back in June and he is once again finding a home in this team's lineup.
The 29-year-old centre has won 52.7% of his faceoffs this season and is second on the team to J.T. Miller in faceoffs taken. Blueger continues to prove to head coach Rick Tocchet that he can be a valuable piece to an NHL lineup with the line of himself, Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood.
This trio has been one of Tocchet’s most trusted lines of late and there’s a reason why Tocchet has been sending the trio out to begin periods and set the tempo in recent games.
“Matchup-wise, they can go against the other team’s best lines, leaving Petey and sometimes Millsy against their third and fourth lines," said Tocchet. “If we can get Teddy's line, which they've done a nice job of checking, it should give our best players some mismatches.”
The trio of Heinen, Sherwood, and Blueger have played 46:16 together and have been on the ice for four goals scored and one goal against. They’ve controlled the puck in the offensive zone on a lot of their shifts and if you ask Blueger, that’s by design.
“The best way to limit the other team's chances is to create our own. That's one of our best traits as a line. We are protecting the puck, creating momentum, and trying to make plays in the offensive zone,” Blueger said.