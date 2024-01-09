Swedish Sensations Shine at MSG in Canucks' Victory Over Rangers

The win gives Vancouver a 2-1-0 record on their seven-game road trip and their second win in a row. In keeping that momentum going, it required a full team effort.

“We wanted to continue the way we played against the Devils and I think we did. A solid 60 minutes from all four lines, and D’s and Demmer in net,” Petterson said.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet felt his team was ready from puck-drop, had a good start to the game, and handled everything thrown at them with an even keel.

“To beat a team like that you need a lot of contributions and I thought we got from everybody tonight,” Tocchet said.

“The Rangers pressed and we did a couple of nice plays under pressure. That’s what I like, not backing off. You can’t hold that hockey team for 60 minutes, it’s a really good hockey team. I thought for the most part we did a good job even when they pressed us.”

Game Recap

The Rangers lit the lamp first on the power play, Vincent Trocheck finding the back of the net on a wrist shot giving New York a 1-0 lead.

Back in his old stomping grounds, J.T. Miller evened the score and helped the puck find its home, firing from the slot off a pass from Pettersson.

Nils squared was at work for the second goal — Höglander burying a pass net-front from Åman. Brock Boeser deked Igor Shesterkin for Vancouver’s third goal of the period, putting the Canucks up 3-1.

In the second, Alexis Lafrenière picked off a pass, finding Artemi Panarin who snapped it in bringing New York within one goal.

Pettersson’s stick handling skills in tight spots were on display, collecting his own rebound, tracing the puck around Shesterkin’s position and whipping the puck into the net.