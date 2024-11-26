Road Trip Continues with Canucks in Boston to Face Bruins on Tuesday Evening

The Bruins have some familiar faces on their roster with Nikita Zadorov on the backend and Elias Lindholm as a centre in the top-six. Lindholm sits third on the Bruins in scoring with three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 22 games. Zadorov has not scored a goal this season and has five assists in 22 games.

With eight road games under their belt, the Canucks have outscored their opponents 29-17 and are 5-0-0 on the road when they lead after two periods. Their leading scorer on the road is Quinn Hughes, who has 10 points in eight games.

Tuesday night’s game will be the first of a back-to-back. The Canucks head down the road to Pittsburgh for a game with the Penguins on Wednesday. We will have a full preview of that game for you on Wednesday morning.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Bruins are 6-4-1 on home ice this season.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with eight goals and 19 points on the year. He has scored three power play goals in 22 games.

The man-advantage has been a struggle this season and the Bruins are clicking at a league-worst 12.8% on the power play.

Their penalty kill ranks 19th in the NHL and are killing off 77.9% of their penalties.

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with 24:02 average ice time per game.

The Bruins are the lowest-scoring team in the league, averaging 2.32 goals per game.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has started 15 of the Bruins’ 22 games this season. He has a 6-7-2 record, an .887% save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average.

The Story: DeBrusk’s Game is Coming...

Rick Tocchet gave praise to forward Jake DeBrusk on Monday after practice. DeBrusk has been good on the road this season and is finding chemistry alongside Elias Pettersson and Kiefer Sherwood.

DeBrusk leads the Canucks in road goals, scoring five in his eight outings. He has also contributed four assists on the road this season. At five-on-five, DeBrusk has been on the ice for eight goals scored and just two against while away from Rogers Arena.

“I think he’s coming,” said Tocchet. “I think there’s certain things [like] getting used to the system, getting used to a few things [like] how we want things done. I thought, especially last game, he was close to the puck, he was stopping on piles. He’s closer to people, and I think that’s when he’s at his best and then when he has a chance to go, take off.”

Tocchet spoke about giving him some kind of information every day but still not wanting to overload players. The head coach spoke highly about DeBrusk’s ability to take in information and talked about the two of them working to find consistency in his game.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Elias Pettersson: 2g-4a-6p

Kiefer Sherwood: 3g-2a-5p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-2a-4p

Conor Garland: 1g-3a-4p

Teddy Blueger: 2g-1a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Tuesday’s game is a 4:00 p.m. start time and you can watch it on Sportsnet or listen along to the radio call with the mighty Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.