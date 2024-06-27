Quinn Hughes Named 2023.24 James Norris Memorial Trophy Winner

Vancouver, B.C. - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2023.24 season, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.” First awarded in 1954, the award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Hughes is the first Canuck to win the award.

“This is a really special day for our organization to have Quinn become the first defenceman in franchise history to win the Norris,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations. “He had an incredible season on the ice and showed a lot of maturity and growth as a leader on our hockey team. We couldn’t be happier for him and his family.”

“Being a first-time captain in a Canadian market is not an easy thing to do, but Quinn handled it all with poise and grace,” said Patrik Allvin, Vancouver Canucks General Manager. “He is a deserving winner of this prestigious award, and we know there are bigger and better things to come for him. Quinn leads by example and has that special skillset to make players better as well.”

In his fifth full season with the Canucks, Hughes recorded 17 goals and 75 assists for 92 points to go along with 38 penalty minutes, and a +38 plus/minus rating. His 92 points led all defenceman, while his 75 assists were fourth amongst all skaters during the 2023.24 season. With 204 assists in the past three seasons, he joined Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as the only three defencemen in NHL history with 200 or more assists in a three-season span.

In 365 career regular season games with Vancouver, Hughes has collected 333 points (43-290-333), 146 penalty minutes, and a +29 plus/minus rating. The Orlando, FL native has also appeared in 30 career playoff games, tallying 26 points (2-24-26) and eight penalty minutes.

Suiting up for the United States internationally, Hughes has medaled four times at international events, including a gold medal at the 2017 U18 World Championships, bronze medals at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships and 2018 World Championships, and a silver medal at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Hughes was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.