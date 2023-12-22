Protecting the House: It All Starts from the Back

Myers and Zadorov
By Chris Faber

Arguably the most notable change from last year has been the Vancouver Canucks’ commitment to new systems and structures.

With the buy-in to a strong defensive structure, the Canucks have seen their goals against significantly drop this season, and we see their goals against per game rank second in the league – allowing 2.47 goals per game, which is only topped by the LA Kings at 2.34.  

There have been changes to the defence and management have found a few great additions that have slotted in nicely with the guidance of defence coaches Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar.  

More recently, Foote and Gonchar have been able to integrate newcomer Nikita Zadorov into a system where he can play a simplified game and be more predictable.  

The time for predictability to take priority is in the unadorned parts of the game: breakouts, defending your own zone and other areas that don't always show up on the stat sheet. Selfless play and sticking to their "staples" have the Canucks' defensive improvements.

“Fast hockey is predictable hockey and predictable hockey is for the coaches to have a system and structure in place so that every player understands where the puck is going to go and when it should go there,” said General Manager Patrik Allvin. “It is easier to play fast when you are playing predictable hockey because then you can move faster without needing to adjust your process. This is something we started last year when Rick came in here to implement how we want to practice and from there, how we play the game.”

How this team approaches the game is through quick breakouts and smart plays around their own blue line. The goal is to simply get the puck out and work your ass off in the attacking half of the ice. It doesn’t take a perfect pass to break the puck out if the players are playing with predictability, as it sets up chances for one-on-one battles. And even though you won’t win every time, the chances of you gaining possession are better than some of the riskier plays that have been happening over the past few years.  

We’ve seen the defence corps come together with some new names like Ian Cole, Filip Hronek, Mark Friedman, Carson Soucy and Nikita Zadorov. All have become pieces who have found their role with the team this season.

A lot is being asked from the defencemen, but the trick is to ask them not to do too much. Head coach Rick Tocchet has often spoken about his forwards being so important to the breakouts and how he wants them to be a supporting piece that assists the defencemen in getting the puck out of their own zone. This has resulted in the team being able to quickly transition to an offensive zone possession or at least a dump-in that gives a one-on-one battle to gain possession.

This support once again comes from the predictability that this club is looking for and one pairing that has found success from playing a simple, predictable game is Tyler Myers alongside the newcomer Zadorov.  

“Sergei has done a good job with Mysie and his gap control because when his big body goes one way, it’s hard to go back the other way,” said Foote about Myers’ improvements. “He has much more control of his gaps right now.”

Since the Zadorov trade and assembly of the tallest defence pairing in the NHL, both Myers and Zadorov have seen their game calm down with the help of Foote and Gonchar.

Ian Cole and Noah Juulsen have fit in well on the penalty kill and are beginning to see much more calmness in their game and a lot of that has to do with the work alongside the defence coaches.

On top of it all, the Canucks have arguably two of the top defencemen in the league this season. Quinn Hughes has been excellent this season and the addition of Hronek as his partner has helped the captain take his game to new heights.

“It's not only about having talent and just going out there and using his talent,” said Gonchar. “He also wants to improve himself on the defensive side and he wants to be a better overall player every day. He’s not satisfied when he goes out there and just gets points. That doesn’t make him happy. All he wants to do is win so everything he works on is to make sure that we're getting better as a team and as an organization.”

Another major reason for the Canucks’ success defensively is on the shoulders of the netminders.

Thatcher Demko was just named the second star of the week and has now seen his save percentage for the season rise to an impressive .920%.

It’s not just Demko, who has been excellent this season. Backup, and newcomer to the team, Casey DeSmith holds an identical .920% save percentage and has a 6-2-2 record.  

Though this team is scoring more than any team in the league and has a 3.76 goals-for-per-game, the importance of the wins is more on the mind than scoring goals and putting up individual points.  

Yes, it’s clear that this team can score goals but what’s more important to team success is the ability to protect leads. This shows in the third period effort level that we are seeing from the club.

So far this season, the Canucks have a 19-0-0 record when leading after two periods.  

The team has only allowed 0.82 goals against per third period this season. That goals-against average in third periods meshes well with how good the Canucks have been in second periods this season. No team is better than the Canucks in second periods.

Through 34 games, the Canucks have a 1.96 goals-for to goals-against ratio in middle frames. They’ve scored 49 goals and only allowed 25 in second periods. The next best team is the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1.43 ratio of goals scored compared to goals against.

The changes to the structure and buying into a new system have helped the Canucks have something that all the players can simultaneously rely upon when the going gets tough. You’re always going to have waves of attacks against and if the team can trust that structure and systems, it’s the solution that will allow them to work as a unit to stay above water and continue to win games.

As much as we see Canucks all over the top of the league’s leaderboard for points, the more important top of the leaderboard is the standings. With the Canucks newfound structure on the backend, the sky is the limit to what this team can accomplish this season.  

It’s been a great start to the year but there’s a long road ahead.  

The good news is that they have been ‘protecting the house’ and that will be even more important as we head into 2024.

