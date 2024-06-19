Patrik Allvin Likes Long-Term Look of Filip Hronek

The Vancouver Canucks signed their first free agent this offseason exactly one month after their season ended.

The Canucks agreed to terms with Filip Hronek on an eight-year contract with a $7.25M AAV and General Manager Patrik Allvin spoke with the media following the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Following his first full season with Vancouver, Hronek put together a career-high performance of 48 points (5-43-48). Allvin said it was a high priority for the Canucks to come to an agreement with the 26-year-old right-shot defenceman this offseason.

“It definitely was important for us to get Filip locked up here and when he expressed his interest of wanting to stay in Vancouver and be part of this group for long term, we were extremely pleased to get it over the finish line,” Allvin said.