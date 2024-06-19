Patrik Allvin Likes Long-Term Look of Filip Hronek

Hronek
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks signed their first free agent this offseason exactly one month after their season ended.

The Canucks agreed to terms with Filip Hronek on an eight-year contract with a $7.25M AAV and General Manager Patrik Allvin spoke with the media following the news on Tuesday afternoon. 

Following his first full season with Vancouver, Hronek put together a career-high performance of 48 points (5-43-48). Allvin said it was a high priority for the Canucks to come to an agreement with the 26-year-old right-shot defenceman this offseason.

“It definitely was important for us to get Filip locked up here and when he expressed his interest of wanting to stay in Vancouver and be part of this group for long term, we were extremely pleased to get it over the finish line,” Allvin said.

The group feels comfortable with the length of the contract given what Hronek accomplished this season and what they feel his potential is moving forward.

“I do think there is part of Filip’s game where we can utilize him more offensively. If that’s by having him with Quinn Hughes or having him running in another pair being the main guy, [or] how you utilize him on the power play. I do think this was a great learning experience for Filip, playing those meaningful games in the end, getting those 13 playoff games, so I believe that he has another level to get to and I believe that he is capable of getting to another level and finding his consistency more,” Allvin said.

The six-year NHL veteran was paired alongside Quinn Hughes throughout the season and complemented the Canucks captain well – who also had a career-best 92 points (17-75-92).

“I think he’s a very competitive player, skates well, I think he moves the puck well and he is a guy that fits well in our dressing room here,” Allvin shared.

The Canucks acquired Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, 2023 in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick (New York Islanders) and Vancouver’s own 2023 second-round draft pick.

News Feed

Canucks Agree To Terms with Defenceman Filip Hronek on an 8-Year Contract

Pucks and Pops: Canucks Celebrate Father’s Day

Inside the Grind: Canucks Continue to Build a Winning Culture as they Prepare for Free Agency

Building Blue: Build-A-Beast in the Weight Room with Defenceman Jackson Dorrington

Building Blue: Memorial Cup Winner Josh Bloom Excited for Next Step with Canucks

CANUCKS YOUNG STARS CLASSIC RETURNS TO PENTICTON IN SEPTEMBER

Rick Tocchet Speaks on Newly Promoted Assistant Coach Yogi Švejkovský and Enhanced Role for Daniel and Henrik Sedin

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO COACHING STAFF

‘Pressure is a Privilege’: Abbotsford Head Coach Manny Malhotra Embraces High Expectations for AHL Development

The 2023-24 Season was Full of Milestones and Career Highs for Canucks

CANUCKS HIRE MANNY MALHOTRA AS HEAD COACH OF THE ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

Synchronicity Between Rick Tocchet and Management Create Winning Culture for Players

RICK TOCCHET NAMED 2023.24 JACK ADAMS AWARD WINNER

Canucks Make Late Push, Season Ends in Second Round

Game Notes: Canucks vs Oilers - Round 2 Game 7

Playoff Notebook: Rick Tocchet Believes in His Group's Confidence and Self-Belief Ahead of Game Seven

Back to Rogers Arena for Game 7, Oilers Stave Off Elimination with 5-1 Win

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers