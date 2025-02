The group has had one full practice together and Head Coach Rick Tocchet can already see that O’Connor is coachable and is a difference-maker for the team.

“Obviously the speed, he really adds a lot to our team and that was obviously a big goal for us,” Tocchet said.

There were gritty performances from players up and down the lineup and Tocchet was pleased the everyone contributed.

“It was one of those games, I don't think we gave them a lot, but when we did, Demmer was there. He made some great saves for us. Sometimes in an 82-game schedule, you’re going to have these games, you have to grind it and find a way to win,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko extended his career record against the Sharks to 13-0, another soild and spectacular start following his elite play against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.