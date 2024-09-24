Nova Wolf’s Truth and Reconciliation Design Aims to Uplift Generations

Nova Wolf’s journey from music to visual art is rooted in the traditions of their heritage.

They’ve learned traditional art forms from their elders, as a co-creator for the Canucks’ logo design for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, they want to inspire the younger generations to keep those traditions.

Wolf is a 2SLGBTQIA+ artist from the Musqueam and Sumas Nations with connections to upper Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nation. Their artistic specialties include carving, singing, drumming, digital art and weaving and they got their start in music playing the keyboard and later picking up the guitar.

Wolf co-created the latest Canucks’ design for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with their relative, and Indigenous artist, Chase Gray.

Gray has previously collaborated with the Canucks for Truth and Reconciliation and First Nations Night.

The Canucks were a big deal in Wolf’s household growing up. Their dad was a big Canucks fan. Although Wolf describes their dad as a quiet man, during Canucks games he was always animated and would spring out of his chair cheering for the hometown team.

Wolf feels humbled to have this work under their name, and they want the design to uplift the people in their community.

“That the Canucks allowed me to bring this to fruition is quite honouring and honours my Indian spirit and that feels good, and I know my late father would be quite proud,” said Wolf.

“The meaning behind this Truth and Reconciliation design is meant to uplift the next generation and thank the generation that came before us.”

Around the ‘Every Child Matters’ wording, there are three elements of the design that have important meaning to Wolf. The raised hands underneath the moon are meant to represent the elders uplifting the next generation.

Wolf talks about thanking all Canucks fans who will see their design and the thank you extends to their ancestors and survivors who have persevered in order to continue to teach and pass down their culture.

“My mother is a day school survivor and for other people like that [it’s] to thank her and the elders for going through what they went through. They’re still here to keep our culture around, and then to my nieces and nephews and any future descendants this is to uplift them and thank them for being here and doing the work that they’re doing,” Wolf said.

The cattail on either side of the Canucks logo is a plant that has been woven for many generations, their great-grandmother Christine Charles, was a cattail weaver. The extended arms leading up to the cattails show passing on traditions.

“It makes me feel connected to her and my ancestors,” Wolf said.

They were inspired to include feathers on the logo after a meeting with Corrina Sparrow where she gifted them a feather. Feathers are used to fan flames, and they hope through art they can help keep the fire alive in the younger generations to continue to practice these customs and express themselves creatively through art.

Wolf hopes that Canucks fans can see the layers of meaning in this work and feel connected to the stories it tells.

To support the Orange Shirt Society and purchase your Every Child Matters t-shirt click here.