Nils Åman’s Growth Helping Canucks’ Fourth-Line Identity

NilsAman
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Nils Åman has been putting in the work – both on and off the ice – aiming to make an impact every time he steps on the ice.

The 25-year-old forward, who has spent much of this season honing his game in Abbotsford, returned to Vancouver and is reaping the rewards of his hard work. In the Canucks’ 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Åman’s defensive play set up a highlight-reel finish, earning him his first NHL goal of the season.

Every time he gets an opportunity; he’s focused on bringing energy and playing his role.

“I’m trying to bring hard work and when you play on the fourth line, the biggest priority maybe is not scoring a lot of goals. You're trying to get on the ice and get some momentum, switch the game and get o-zone time,” Åman said.

His defensive effort led directly to a scoring chance. With the Canucks up 4-2, Chicago forward Frank Nazar was pushing towards Vancouver’s end when Åman stripped the puck.

Teddy Blueger chased it down and made a quick pass to Kiefer Sherwood net front. As three Blackhawks collapsed on Sherwood, he slipped a between-the-legs pass to Åman who snapped it in from the weak side.

“I kind of saw it right before Sherwood got the puck, he just got a look at me, and I saw him make that great play. It was really nice to see. It was a great pass from Sherwood and also Teddy had a great pass before that,” Åman said.

“It felt really good. It was nice to get the first one of the season."

Head Coach Rick Tocchet praised Åman and his linemates for playing with the hard-nosed identity he wants to see. Tocchet recognizes Åman’s dedication and was pleased to see him be rewarded.

"He's at the rink every day. He's here early, he's here late; he's a pro. He wants to be a regular in the NHL. I've got a lot of respect for him. He was out for three weeks, not dressed, and then he came in and he's put [together] a couple of good games for us," Tocchet said.

The 6-foot-2 centre is putting in extra time both in the gym – getting stronger and faster – and on the ice, refining his details, faceoffs, and working on being stronger on the puck. He also credits his time in Abbotsford for his development.

He has played more games in Abbotsford this season than he has over the last three years, tallying 30 points (7-23-30) in 36 games. Getting more touches and consistent minutes has given him a boost in his game.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence to play a lot of minutes and touch the puck a lot and I’m scoring some goals,” Åman said about his time in the AHL.

“They have a great coaching staff who has helped me a lot on the ice and helped me build my confidence."

He feels he’s taken some steps forward in his game this year and believes the biggest step in his development has been the way he handles pressure.

“I feel like I'm better at handling pressure on the on the ice, trying to make good reads and good plays,” he said.

As Åman continues to develop, he’s committed to improving every aspect of his game. With growing confidence and persistent work ethic, he’s looking to make an impact every time head coach Rick Tocchet gives him a spot in the lineup.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Blues

Standings Positioning on the Line as Canucks Begin Six-Game Road Trip in St. Louis

Building Blue: How Kirill Kudryavtsev Has Found Success in His First Season of Pro Hockey

Boeser's 3-Point Game Helps Canucks Cool the Jets 6-2

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER AKU KOSKENVUO ON TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

Completing the Homestand with League-Leading Jets in Town on Tuesday Night

Sunday Evening Brings Playoff Positioning Battle with Utah in Town 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Utah

Canucks Roll Over Blackhawks with Balanced Attack in 6-2 Victory

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Kicking Off a Back-to-Back Weekend at Rogers Arena with Chicago in Town on Saturday Night 

‘New Year, New Höggy’: How Nils Höglander has Been One of the Canucks’ Most Effective Forwards in 2025

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH LINUS KARLSSON ON A ONE-YEAR, ONE-WAY CONTRACT

Garland Comes up Clutch in Shootout as Canucks Beat Flames 4-3

Ty Young Steps into Pro Career with Relentless Work Ethic and Resilient Mindset

Canucks Tackle Second Game of Back-to-Back with Pacific Division Battle in Calgary

Game Notes: Canucks at Flames