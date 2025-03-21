Nils Åman’s Growth Helping Canucks’ Fourth-Line Identity

Nils Åman has been putting in the work – both on and off the ice – aiming to make an impact every time he steps on the ice.

The 25-year-old forward, who has spent much of this season honing his game in Abbotsford, returned to Vancouver and is reaping the rewards of his hard work. In the Canucks’ 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Åman’s defensive play set up a highlight-reel finish, earning him his first NHL goal of the season.

Every time he gets an opportunity; he’s focused on bringing energy and playing his role.

“I’m trying to bring hard work and when you play on the fourth line, the biggest priority maybe is not scoring a lot of goals. You're trying to get on the ice and get some momentum, switch the game and get o-zone time,” Åman said.

His defensive effort led directly to a scoring chance. With the Canucks up 4-2, Chicago forward Frank Nazar was pushing towards Vancouver’s end when Åman stripped the puck.

Teddy Blueger chased it down and made a quick pass to Kiefer Sherwood net front. As three Blackhawks collapsed on Sherwood, he slipped a between-the-legs pass to Åman who snapped it in from the weak side.

“I kind of saw it right before Sherwood got the puck, he just got a look at me, and I saw him make that great play. It was really nice to see. It was a great pass from Sherwood and also Teddy had a great pass before that,” Åman said.

“It felt really good. It was nice to get the first one of the season."