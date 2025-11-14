Linus Karlsson joins Canucks Insider Podcast from the Road

Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his journey playing in the AHL and the NHL, his experience winning a Calder Cup, and how he hopes to shape his game this season while playing with linemates Arshdeep Bains and Max Sasson.

Karlsson first made his debut with the Vancouver Canucks on November 16, 2023, and has since played 42 games with the team. He made the roster out of training camp for the first time this season, after making strides as a net-front presence during the previous seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks.

“I changed my game a little bit, I was being pretty strong on the puck, and that has always been my strength. I was more [of a] half-wall guy on the power play, and I got to [the] net front and that was something I really worked on,” Karlsson said.

Karlsson’s contribution in the net-front has been important for the Canucks' offensive output, with him most recently scoring a highlight reel, between-the-legs goal against the Colorado Avalanche.

“I think that’s an area [where] you score a lot of goals, and something I’ll take huge pride in to be the net-front guy.”

Karlsson also spoke about the Abbotsford Canucks' Calder Cup victory, including some of the incredible memories with the team, what he had learned from playing highly intense playoff games, and how he has seen his game grow because of it.

“It’s something you [are] always going to remember,” Karlsson said. “The guys, the runway [we] had, the special moments, the overtime wins, the final whistle after game six in Charlotte and jumping over the boards. Those feelings, you remember for a long time.”

Regarding his growth as a player, Karlsson emphasized the immeasurable value of playoff games.

“I think [the] playoffs are another level. Those games, it’s so important for your development, and that’s something you’re going to carry for a long time,” Karlsson said.

Playing on a line with Arshdeep Bains and Max Sasson has proven to be positive, not only for the team, but for Karlsson individually as well. The support that the three have for each other extends far beyond the ice and has allowed them to each grow their game and maintain a level of comfortability even in an NHL environment.

“We have so much fun together, both on and off the ice,” Karlsson said. “We try to help each other. We want everyone to succeed, so that’s a huge part [of] why we play good together. We really like each other.”

Karlsson describes their line as hardworking, energetic and fast, and hopes to provide positive contributions in every shift and help the team generate offence and maintain good pace.

“We try to have a lot of speed out there, try to get to the o-zone, and if we can create and give the team some energy, that would be great,” Karlsson said.

Now entering his fourth year with the organization, and has had experience in all situations, including playing far away from home, Karlsson has taken it upon himself to help the younger guys on the team who are in similar situations.

“It’s tough when you come over, I remember [for] myself, it’s not just the hockey, it’s a lot more,” Karlsson said. “There’s a lot of things going on when you come over here, so I just try to help them.”

Karlsson has certainly enjoyed the insertion of youth throughout the roster this season.

“It’s nice to have them up here.”

The Vancouver Canucks start their three-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 4:00PM PST.

Watch the latest episode here: