Jake DeBrusk Makes His Debut on the Canucks Insider Podcast

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his season so far, playing in a Canadian market like Vancouver, and his approach in facing the challenges of a condensed NHL season, before ending off with a speed round of questions to wrap up the episode.

DeBrusk is no stranger to meeting new people and getting used to different surroundings, having grown up with a father who played in the NHL. That life experience has allowed him to quickly feel comfortable and at home in Vancouver, as he enters his second year with the team.

“My personality, it’s pretty out there, so I feel like I’m okay meeting new people… I thought last year was [a] pretty easy transition. The guys welcome you with open arms, so it was nice,” DeBrusk said.

DeBrusk, who is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, is fully aware of the unique intensity of Canadian markets, but that was one of the selling points that eventually led him to commit long term to Vancouver and hopes to play a key role for the success of the Club.

“It’s an honour. [If] you think about it, there’s not many guys that get the opportunity to have that,” DeBrusk said. “You want to play in the loudest places. You want to play in the places that’ll let you know how they think you’re playing at all costs.”

DeBrusk shares why he started using a short stick, which started following a hand injury he sustained two years ago. He says the chance has allowed him to be an effective net front presence.

“It’s pretty much like you got a rocket out there,” DeBrusk said. “I can kind of get a piece of everything, and then also in tight and raising pucks.”

DeBrusk also spoke about the team’s power play so far this season, and how he hopes to contribute as a member of the first power play unit.

“You just try to do everything you can to help…Be really good with recoveries, be really good with routes, and also the same point, bury everything in front of that,” DeBrusk said.

“You just try to make the most of it.”

The condensed schedule is a significant challenge facing all teams this season and requires an even higher degree of physical and mental preparation than a typical NHL season. Amongst the fast pace and back-to-back games, DeBrusk stresses the importance of resetting and not getting too fixated on each outcome.

“I think it’s a good lesson in terms of, when you win a game, it’s reset. Another one coming up, the next day, if you lose a game, reset,” DeBrusk said.

As the Canucks enter a busy weekend of back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Colorado Avalanche, DeBrusk believes that what this team needs is an opportunity to build momentum.

“I think that would go a long way,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, even just get a couple going, but it always starts with one. You got to get the first one first, and then you go from the second, third and that’s when you start building momentum.”

“I think in a season like this, momentum is the biggest thing.”

The Vancouver Canucks will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00PM for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Watch the latest episode here: