‘I am playing tonight’: J.T. Miller Returns to Canucks Lineup for Thursday Night Game Against Panthers

Following a leave from the team due to personal reasons, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is returning to the lineup on Thursday when the Canucks host the Florida Panthers.

“I am playing tonight,” said J.T. Miller when he spoke to the media on Thursday morning following the morning skate. “I'm excited to play. I want to play. And [it is] obviously a fun game to play against the defending champion. So, [I’m] just happy to be around the guys and I’m looking forward to tonight.”

Miller said he would appreciate it if the conversation stayed away from the reasons that kept him away from the group but said he is looking forward to what will happen in the future with the team.

The 31-year-old has not been in the Canucks’ lineup since November 17th, and he spoke about how it was nice to see his team work hard without him and pick up some points throughout his time away.

“Finding ways to win,” said Miller when asked what he has seen from this team during his time away. “[We are] getting contributions from a lot of different guys. Obviously, with myself and Fil [Hronek] and Demmer and having some injuries, there have been guys that have stepped up, and it's been nice to see.”

"That was a heck of road trip by those guys, a lot of travel, a lot of games, and [to] come back home and get a couple points has been nice. So obviously, it's been good. But we got a hard schedule next week.”

Miller mentioned that he appreciated the support from the fans, his agent, his family, and the people in the Canucks organization.

He was asked about what it is going to be like coming back into the lineup and if it will be like riding a bike.

“I hope so. But obviously, I'm sure rust is expected. I think this weekend is four weeks [since his last game]. So, I mean, I'll try to keep it easy on myself. Play my game. Try to make it like I said, just literally try to make it easy on myself. Try to keep it simple, physical, you know, things I can control.”

Miller has 16 points through 17 games this season and spoke about the excitement to play against the defending Stanley Cup champions in his return to action.

“For the group, it's a great test. It's going to be a fun game. Obviously, I think that building is going to be awesome, and, you know, we know what to expect from them. But I think it's important we just worry about ourselves, and we know when we do that, we give ourselves a chance against anybody.”

Rick Tocchet spoke to the media after Miller and shared his thoughts on one of his top players returning to the lineup.

“I'm excited. He's excited. The players are excited,” said Tocchet. “He's one of the best players in the league. So, when you get a guy back in the lineup like that, [it] means a lot.”

“He plays a game the way it should be played; with a lot of fire,” continued Tocchet. “I don't expect anything different. He likes being part of meetings and stuff like that. You miss him being around because he's a guy that really comes up with stuff, even for the coaches."

Tocchet likes how Miller drags his teammates into the fight and helps set the tempo early in games.

Thursday night's game is a 7 p.m. start time