Game Notes: Canucks vs. Stars

CANUCKS VS STARS

TV: Sportsnet, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Stars this season: Jan. 31 (road, 5-3 L), Mar. 9 (home), and Apr. 8 (road).

Vancouver is 82-89-22-10 all-time against Dallas, including a 47-40-10-4 record at home.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Stars (2-2-1 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers co-lead all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Dallas with 15 points (both 6-9-15) in 15 and 37 games, respectively.

In 16 career games against the Stars, Brock Boeser has 14 points (4-10-14).

Conor Garland has 12 points (4-8-12) in 14 career games against Dallas.

Kevin Lankinen is 6-2-1 with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in 10 career games against the Stars.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to appear in a game versus Dallas in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Filip Hronek has four points (0-4-4) in his last two games.

Conor Garland has points in each of his last three games against Dallas (2-2-4).

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 92.3%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 31/25: VAN 3 at DAL 5

Oskar Bäck opened the scoring 9:12 into the opening frame…Conor Garland evened the game just over five minutes into the second period…Nils Höglander and Filip Hronek added the assists…Jason Robertson gave Dallas the lead late in the second…Roope Hintz extended the Stars’ lead early in the third…Hintz added another into an empty net with 3:27 remaining…Jake DeBrusk brought the Canucks within two at 17:51 of the third…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Robertson added his second of the night with just under a minute remaining...Carson Soucy scored with four seconds left in the contest…Phillip Di Giuseppe and Danton Heinen were credited with the helpers…Brock Boeser, Soucy, and DeBrusk each had four shots…Noah Juulsen had six hits…Boeser and Derek Forbort each blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 11 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS