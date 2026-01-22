CANUCKS TO RECOGNIZE FIREFIGHTERS DEDICATION ON JANUARY 23RD

Vancouver, B.C. – In recognition of the tireless and fearless work that firefighters dedicate their lives to, the Vancouver Canucks are proud to host their third annual Firefighters Night on January 23rd when the team faces off against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00pm. From responding to emergencies at home to supporting across the province, firefighters embody resilience and sacrifice while working every day to keep communities safe.

“Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to dedicate a night to firefighters and shine a light on the meaningful impact they have across our community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Their selflessness and courage are essential to the well-being of our province, and we are grateful for the role they play in protecting and supporting us all.”

Key highlights for Firefighters Night include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early as the Party on the Plaza gets underway at 5:00pm, featuring light-up letters for photo opportunities, fire trucks with local firefighters on site, music by DJ Seb C, and a live brass band performance by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to help get the party started!

Support Local Firefighters: Explore the concourse between Section 101 and 103 to learn about how you can support firefighters in your community. Vancouver Firefighters Charities (VFC) : Learn more about VFC's mission in supporting vulnerable community members through the dedicated efforts of their off-duty firefighters and their four key programs - Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids and Lifelines for Seniors. Vancouver Firefighters 2026 Calendar : Meet members of this year's 2026 Vancouver Firefighters Calendar and support Vancouver Firefighters Charities initiatives.

In recognition of the impact firefighters have and to support their service, the Vancouver Canucks and the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are proud to highlight their $1 million donation to Vancouver Firefighters Charities (VFC). The donation was announced on Saturday, September 13th at the Ignite the Night gala in support of VFCs community programs and initiatives.

About Vancouver Firefighter Charities:

Vancouver Firefighter Charities (VFC) is a non-profit organization composed of 840+ of Vancouver’s firefighters who volunteer off-duty to make our community a better place. Through their Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids, Toys for Kids, and Lifelines for Seniors programs, Vancouver Firefighter Charities steps up where help is needed most. Beyond their own programs, they also contribute to numerous organizations across the Lower Mainland, extending their impact even further.

