From the NHL to Minor Hockey, Hockey Talks Keeps the Conversation Going

More than a decade after it began, Hockey Talks continues to turn personal loss into meaningful conversations for the next generation of hockey players.

The event was in partnership with lululemon and brought around 40 players from the U15 North Vancouver Minor Hockey Association and Burnaby Female Ice Hockey Association and their coaches to Rogers Arena on Monday to talk about the importance of mental health and supporting one another.

The Hockey Talks mental health awareness initiative began in 2012, following the tragic passing of Canucks forward Rick Rypien and the organization honours Rick by continuing to tell his story and carry on his legacy by providing education and support for youth and families surrounding mental health.

This is the 14th year of Hockey Talks and Rick’s brother Wes, talked about the importance of the Canucks’ platform to spark conversation around mental health and reduce stigma at all levels of the game.

“Having NHL teams like the Canucks step forward and continue to do this year after year is super important,” Wes said. “This platform can reach so many different people, fans of the Canucks, and their families and friends. Seeing that trickle down hopefully through minor pro hockey into Junior, and then down into grassroots for minor hockey players, I think it’s beneficial that NHL teams are starting this.”

The three major talking points that the event focused on were how to be a good teammate, communication, and the difference between being mentally tough and having mental health issues.

“I think that’s really important for kids to realize that, especially as they’re getting older now, that if somebody is going through something, it’s just as important that their teammates are there to support them as well as parents as coaches,” Wes said.

The participants listened to presentations from 1616, and Foundry BC, who went over a variety of mental health topics, and the kids put that knowledge to the test in a game led by lululemon, splitting into teams and answering questions. They attended morning skate to watch their favourite players on the ice and capped off the event with a panel discussion with Canucks alumni Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Chris Higgins, and Wes Rypien.

The players talked about the importance of mental health and that they’ve touched on the subject at school, but taking a deep dive into it with the Canucks and getting advice and knowledge from former NHLers on how to handle the pressures of playing hockey was invaluable.