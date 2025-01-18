Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers

CANUCKS VS OILERS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, TVAS2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Nov. 9 (home, 7-3 L), Jan. 18 (home), and Jan. 23 (road).

Vancouver is 113-123-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 62-54-12-7 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 regular season games against the Oilers (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 34 points (11-23-34) in 33 games.

In 31 career games against the Oilers, Brock Boeser has 27 points (16-11-27).

Quinn Hughes has 23 points (3-20-23) in 26 career games against Edmonton.

In 23 career games against the Oilers, Elias Pettersson has 21 points (7-14-21).

Thatcher Demko is 5-8-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 14 career starts against

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 1-4-0 with a 4.37 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage in six career appearances against the Oilers.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 11 points (3-8-11) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defenceman in assists (38) and points per game (1.20).

Elias Pettersson has nine points (2-7-9) in his last five regular season games against Edmonton.

J.T. Miller has seven points (2-5-7) in his last five regular season games against Edmonton.

Brock Boeser has six goals in his last four regular season games against Edmonton.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 9/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 7

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for Edmonton 2:48 into the contest…Corey Perry made it 2-0 early in the second, followed by a goal from Viktor Arvidsson 1:13 later…Elias Pettersson got Vancouver on the board just past the five minute mark of the second…Jake DeBrusk had the lone assist…Filip Hronek brought the Canucks within one just 1:59 later…Teddy Blueger and Danton Heinen had the assists…Connor McDavid and Brett Kulak each had a third period goal, while Connor Brown had two…Pius Suter scored a power play goal with 54 seconds remaining in the third…Pettersson and Quinn Hughes were credited with the helpers…Hughes and Suter each had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Hronek and Hughes each blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves, and Artūrs Šilovs made four stops.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS