Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kraken

CANUCKS VS KRAKEN
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Dec. 28 (home), Jan. 2 (road), Mar. 1 (road), and Apr. 2 (home).
- Vancouver is 7-4-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-2-0 record at home.
- The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Kraken (1-4-0 in their last 5).
- Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 12 points (4-8-12) in 11 career games.
- In 11 career games against the Kraken, Elias Pettersson has 11 points (4-7-11).
- J.T. Miller has 10 points (3-7-10) in 11 career games against Seattle.
- In 10 career games against the Kraken, Quinn Hughes has nine points (2-7-9).
- Thatcher Demko is 5-2-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in seven career appearances against Seattle.
- Kevin Lankinen has appeared in two career games against the Kraken, holding a record of 0-1-0 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.
QUICK NUMBERS
- J.T. Miller has 10 points (1-9-10) in his last 10 home games.
- Quinn Hughes has eight points (1-7-8) in his last five games.
- Hughes is tied with Brayden Point for the NHL scoring lead since November 25 (4-19-24 in 15 games.)
- Brock Boeser has three goals in his last two games.
- Kiefer Sherwood has eight goals in his last 10 home games.
LAST MEETING – FEB. 22/24: VAN 2 at SEA 5
J.T. Miller opened the scoring for the game at 4:34 in the first period...Tyler Myers and Brock Boeser were awarded the assists...Miller (5-1-6) and Boeser (1-3-4) extended their point streaks to three games…Seattle scored two goals…Sam Lafferty recorded his 11th goal of the season at 4:57 in the second period…Pius Suter and Teddy Blueger recorded the assists…Seattle concluded scoring with three goals…Quinn Hughes and Myers led the team in shots (4)…Ian Cole led the team in blocked shots (6).
2024.25 TEAM RANKS