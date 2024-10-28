Game Notes: Canucks vs. Hurricanes

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 26/24: VAN 4 vs PIT 3

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring for Pittsburgh in the first period…Bryan Rust doubled the lead early in the second…Elias Pettersson scored his first of the season just past the four-minute mark of the second to cut the lead in half…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers picked up the assists…Kiefer Sherwood evened the game just 43 seconds later…Teddy Blueger and Vincent Desharnais recorded the assists…J.T. Miller gave the Canucks the lead 22 seconds later…Brock Boeser had the only assist…Arshdeep Bains scored his first career NHL goal just before the 10-minute mark of the second…Daniel Sprong picked up the helper…Evgeni Malkin brought the Penguins within one with under seven minutes remaining in the third…Miller and Boeser co-lead the team with four shots…Sherwood led the team in hits with six…Carson Soucy blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs CAROLINA

Jan. 6/24: VAN 3 at CAR 2

at CAR 2 Dec. 9/23: VAN 4 vs CAR 3

vs CAR 3 Jan. 15/23: VAN 4 at CAR 3 (SO)

at CAR 3 (SO) Oct. 24/22: VAN 2 vs CAR 3

Jan. 15/22: VAN 1 at CAR 4

HOMETOWN HERO

Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.

BLINK-1:05

Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and J.T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).

now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406). With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).

now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29). Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.

set a new career-high for most shots in a single game. With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

J…T…MILLERRRRR

Recording one goal and two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, J. T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30).

T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30). Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J. T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.

T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history. With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J. T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.

T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history. Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.

TYLER MYERS FOR 1000

Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.

recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal. Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.

“THEY SEE ME ROLLIN’”

Scoring a power play goal on Oct. 15/24 at TBL, Conor Garland has points in three straight games to open the season. This is the second time in his career he has started a season with points in at least three straight games, joining 2021.22 (six games).

HÖG START

Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.

TWICE AS NICE

Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 17

Aatu Räty assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 16

Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9

Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7

Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6

Erik Brännström acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 22/24 at CHI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 15/24 at TBL

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots, Game: 34, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

Most Shots, Period: 16, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 41, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 9, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 15/24 at TBL

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24

Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-0-1

Scoring First: 3-0-2

Allowing First Goal: 1-1-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 2-0-1

On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 1-1-1

Give up a PPG: 1-0-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 4-1-1

Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

Lankinen – 20 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Heinen – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Myers – 5 pts

Bains – 5 pts

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection